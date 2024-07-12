Industries

    Spotify x Machine host SA's first ever Gaming Zone – ‘Powered by Music’

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    12 Jul 2024
    12 Jul 2024
    Spotify partners with creative agency Machine to launch an ingenious fusion of music and gaming at Melrose Arch on 13 July 2024. This will be a first-of-its-kind gaming zone powered purely by music.
    @cashmeretart ���� How to add your bops to the @Spotify Powered By Music gaming playlist �� #SpotifyPartner #PoweredbyMusic I have partnered with Spotify - Powered by Music & @Mettlestate to bring you the ultimate gaming Playlist���� Join us on the 13th of July 2024 - 1pm @ Melrose Arch, Johannesburg to elevate your gaming experience & bring Spotify into every universe you go�� Get access to the Spotify gaming space & add YOUR SONGS to collab with us to create the ULTIMATE GAMING PLAYLIST! We'll see you there �� #Gaming #Music #MusicPlaylist #Unboxing #SouthAfrica ♬ POP PUNK that seems to match the skateboard video(1466025) - Br'z

    "For many, music is the heartbeat of a gamer’s play time, and Spotify understands this. Creating a gaming zone literally powered by a Spotify playlist brings this to life in an unmissable way," says Nkululeko Vilakazi, creative director Machine_.

    Imagine a gaming experience where your play time is determined by the length of your favourite Spotify tracks. The concept is simple: the longer the Powered By Music playlist, the longer you (and everyone) play.

    Want to game with some of Mzansi’s beloved gaming personalities such as, ThendoPlays and Cashmere Tart? Click below to add your song and reserve your spot, here.

    Spotify x Machine host SA's first ever Gaming Zone &#x2013; &#x2018;Powered by Music&#x2019;

    • Date: 13 July 2024
    • Location: Melrose Arch, Johannesburg
    • Special Guests: ThendoPlays and Cashmere Tart

    Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to play your way with the power of music. Join Spotify at Melrose Arch and be part of gaming history!

    More About Machine_

    Machine_ is a South African creative-solutions agency, where fearless minds lead to borderless creativity. Machine_ has a proud 12-year history of winning notable awards, sustaining long client relationships, as well as creating work that is impactful and accountable. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information. Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh and keep up-to-date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.

    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.

    Next
    Let's do Biz