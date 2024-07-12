Spotify x Machine host SA's first ever Gaming Zone – ‘Powered by Music’

Spotify partners with creative agency Machine to launch an ingenious fusion of music and gaming at Melrose Arch on 13 July 2024. This will be a first-of-its-kind gaming zone powered purely by music.

"For many, music is the heartbeat of a gamer’s play time, and Spotify understands this. Creating a gaming zone literally powered by a Spotify playlist brings this to life in an unmissable way," says Nkululeko Vilakazi, creative director Machine_.

Imagine a gaming experience where your play time is determined by the length of your favourite Spotify tracks. The concept is simple: the longer the Powered By Music playlist, the longer you (and everyone) play.

Want to game with some of Mzansi’s beloved gaming personalities such as, ThendoPlays and Cashmere Tart? Click below to add your song and reserve your spot, here.

Date: 13 July 2024



Location: Melrose Arch, Johannesburg



Special Guests: ThendoPlays and Cashmere Tart

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to play your way with the power of music. Join Spotify at Melrose Arch and be part of gaming history!

