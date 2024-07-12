Spotify x Machine host SA's first ever Gaming Zone – ‘Powered by Music’

@cashmeretart ���� How to add your bops to the @Spotify Powered By Music gaming playlist �� #SpotifyPartner #PoweredbyMusic I have partnered with Spotify - Powered by Music & @Mettlestate to bring you the ultimate gaming Playlist���� Join us on the 13th of July 2024 - 1pm @ Melrose Arch, Johannesburg to elevate your gaming experience & bring Spotify into every universe you go�� Get access to the Spotify gaming space & add YOUR SONGS to collab with us to create the ULTIMATE GAMING PLAYLIST! We'll see you there �� #Gaming #Music #MusicPlaylist #Unboxing #SouthAfrica ♬ POP PUNK that seems to match the skateboard video(1466025) - Br'z
"For many, music is the heartbeat of a gamer’s play time, and Spotify understands this. Creating a gaming zone literally powered by a Spotify playlist brings this to life in an unmissable way," says Nkululeko Vilakazi, creative director Machine_.
Imagine a gaming experience where your play time is determined by the length of your favourite Spotify tracks. The concept is simple: the longer the Powered By Music playlist, the longer you (and everyone) play.
Want to game with some of Mzansi’s beloved gaming personalities such as, ThendoPlays and Cashmere Tart? Click below to add your song and reserve your spot, here.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to play your way with the power of music. Join Spotify at Melrose Arch and be part of gaming history!
