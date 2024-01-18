South African health accrediting body is internationally accredited

This marks the sixth consecutive accreditation bestowed upon Cohsasa by the ISQua EEA, globally recognised as the foremost authority in matters concerning health facility quality and safety. It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and specialises in providing third-party external evaluation services to health and social care organisations worldwide, as well as standards developing bodies.
Says CEO of Cohsasa, Jacqui Stewart: “These accolades stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. They reassure our clients that our services and products adhere to the highest international standards, aligning with the robust principles meticulously developed by the ISQua EEA.”