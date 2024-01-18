South African health accrediting body is internationally accredited

As the only one of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa NPC (Cohsasa) which assesses and accredits a range of healthcare facilities throughout the continent is pleased to announce that it has achieved international accreditation until December 2027. This follows a comprehensive survey by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua EEA) in September last year and not only validates Cohsasa as an organisation, but also endorses the second edition of its Health Facility Standards for Inpatient and Ambulatory Care and its Surveyor Training Programme.