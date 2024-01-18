Industries

Hospital Groups South Africa

    South African health accrediting body is internationally accredited

    COHSASA
    18 Jan 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    As the only one of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa NPC (Cohsasa) which assesses and accredits a range of healthcare facilities throughout the continent is pleased to announce that it has achieved international accreditation until December 2027. This follows a comprehensive survey by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua EEA) in September last year and not only validates Cohsasa as an organisation, but also endorses the second edition of its Health Facility Standards for Inpatient and Ambulatory Care and its Surveyor Training Programme.
    This marks the sixth consecutive accreditation bestowed upon Cohsasa by the ISQua EEA, globally recognised as the foremost authority in matters concerning health facility quality and safety. It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and specialises in providing third-party external evaluation services to health and social care organisations worldwide, as well as standards developing bodies.

    Says CEO of Cohsasa, Jacqui Stewart: “These accolades stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. They reassure our clients that our services and products adhere to the highest international standards, aligning with the robust principles meticulously developed by the ISQua EEA.”

    COHSASA
    The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.

