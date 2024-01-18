Intercare classic road race

Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre in Pretoria East is adjacent to the N1 highway and easily accessible from Solomon Mahlangu Drive and surrounding main roads. Ample parking is available, and fast food and refreshments are on sale at the venue. Medical support will be provided along routes and at the venue.
People who wish to participate can enter now online. Online pre-entries will close on 25 January 2024. Late entries for all distances will be accepted at the venue on Friday, 2 February (12pm – 6pm) and on race day from 4am.
For more information, please visit the website.
Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre, 478 Koedoesnek Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, Gauteng