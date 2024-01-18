Industries

    Intercare classic road race

    Issued by Intercare
    18 Jan 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    Intercare and Magnolia Road Runners have partnered with Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre to host the annual road race, which includes a 5km family charity fun run and AGN registered 10km and 21.1km single-lap races. The event attracts around 5,000 participants, including professional athletes like Gerda Steyn. R10 of all 5km race entries will be donated to a charity.
    Intercare classic road race

    Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre in Pretoria East is adjacent to the N1 highway and easily accessible from Solomon Mahlangu Drive and surrounding main roads. Ample parking is available, and fast food and refreshments are on sale at the venue. Medical support will be provided along routes and at the venue.

    People who wish to participate can enter now online. Online pre-entries will close on 25 January 2024. Late entries for all distances will be accepted at the venue on Friday, 2 February (12pm – 6pm) and on race day from 4am.

    For more information, please visit the website.

    Intercare classic road race location:

    Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre, 478 Koedoesnek Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, Gauteng

    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.

