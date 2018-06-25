Signa Group’s pioneering partnership: Empowering South African women through education

Signa Group proudly announces a significant stride in aligning its impact vision by making shareholding available in the business to Signa Trust. Signa Trust is a non-profit organisation (NPO) member entity founded in 2013 by Signa Group with the vision of paying forward our success to the South African community.

Signa Trust sponsors black disadvantaged women in tertiary education to enable gender and racial transformation in the South African workforce. Under the management of an independent board of external trustees and audit firm, Signa Trust has sponsored the tertiary education of 79 beneficiaries over the past 10 years in various qualification fields, including IT, medical, and science.

All beneficiaries coming from underprivileged backgrounds receive not only funding for studies but also assistance with accommodation, a stipend for the duration of their studies, a computer, and book allowances. Signa Trust has implemented a personal aid structure addressing emotional needs, safety, and educational support, ensuring optimal success for these students. Upon completing their studies, students have the opportunity to participate in a Signa YES (Youth Employment Service) programme or receive mentorship in their job search. Signa Trust drives the outcome of sustainable jobs for our students.

To strengthen the company’s commitment to education, Signa Group is sharing its success with Signa Trust in this new partnership, further supporting sustainable growth in the country and advancing the vision of “Preparing Africa for a Working Future”.

Signa Group’s goal is to impact the economic stability of South Africa and beyond by creating opportunities through education, learnerships, entrepreneurship, and job creation initiatives. We believe that this collective approach not only empowers individuals but also uplifts their families, their communities, and the nation as a whole. We hope to expand in the coming years to impact marginalisedcommunities throughout Africa and break the cycle of adversity.

Our values of trust, grace, and giving within the Signa ecosystem have built a secure destination for benevolence. Clients, potential clients, and donor organisations can confidently channel their corporate social investment/social economic development (CSI/SED) budgets towards Signa Trust to sponsor bursaries. This unified token of trust and partnership ensures to serve as a promise of hope to South African black women eagerly awaiting their bursaries.

Looking ahead, Signa Group remains dedicated to forging partnerships and building trust. The recent equity partnership with Signa Trust sets the stage for a future marked by optimism and growth. Our focus on strengthening investor confidence reflects our belief that positive impact and growth are intertwined as we amplify our reach and make a meaningful contribution to society.

As we stride forward in our commitment to social impact and educational empowerment, we invite you to join us on this journey. Visit our website at www.signa.co.za to learn more about Signa Group and our initiatives.



