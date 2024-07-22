Sauce Advertising are creatives who care

Sauce Advertising’s team is made up of creatives who care. They care about the work they produce, they care about their fellow colleagues, and they care about the causes that Sauce supports. It’s not only the causes they vicariously get to work on through the agency’s clients, it’s also the causes that the agency directly supports, such as The Love Trust and the YES programme, their charity partners, and even their own Sauce University upskilling plan.

Sauce Advertising meets future creatives at Nokuphila School for Mandela Day

Sauce Advertising supports The Love Trust, a local non-profit organisation that runs the Nokuphila pre-primary and primary school in Midrand. In honour of Nelson Mandela’s legacy, the creatives from Sauce Advertising put together a very special career day presentation for the older learners at the school.

Sadly, roles in the creative industry are not often seen as viable career options, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. But the fact is, not everybody has a passion for those big money-maker careers in medicine and law. As an agency, Sauce Advertising believes that everybody has a spark of creativity within them; all that’s needed is a bit of passion to ignite it.

With the goal of igniting those creative sparks, the team from Sauce Advertising showed the young minds at Nokuphila school that their love for things like drawing, storytelling, and even TikTok trends can lead to viable and satisfying careers in the advertising industry. By engaging the kids and speaking to them in a way that they understood, the creatives from Sauce Advertising were able to offer informative career advice in a fun and exciting manner.

Sauce Advertising says YES to the future of empowerment

YES (Youth Employment Services) is a non-profit organisation that offers youths learnerships and skills development tools so that they can enter the workplace. This is another cause that Sauce Advertising is proud to support.

Since 2019, YES has worked with over 1,700 companies to create over 148,000 jobs. 53% of YES youths come from grant recipient households, and the salaries paid to them exceed R8.1bn in total to date.

To date, Sauce Advertising has directly contributed to the employment of 30 YES students, equating to around R1.6m paid out in registration fees, YES fees, and salaries. One of the youths Sauce Advertising has helped to secure steady work is Kay-Lo Koeberg. He was offered the opportunity through the YES programme to complete a learnership in IT facilitation. Today he’s certified and working as a junior IT facilitator. Stories like these are testament to the massive impact that YES can have on young peoples’ lives in South Africa.

Upskilling the teams at Sauce University

Sauce Advertising recently launched its Sauce University upskilling programme. The aim of this initiative is to offer company employees growth opportunities so that they can be better workers and contribute better ideas. This consistent upskilling is a necessity in the age of digital marketing, where technology is constantly evolving and new opportunities present themselves every day.

At the beginning of July, Sauce Advertising recognised a group of digital marketers who had completed their training on the YEXT platform. YEXT is an amazing SEO and SEM tool used by some of the biggest companies around the world, and Sauce Advertising is their preferred South African partner.

Leanne Levine, our Local Marketing Lead, said, “Our digital and creative teams have significantly benefited from the Yext platform training, and we are proud of their achievement in earning their certificates as this speaks to the quality of deliverables for our clients."

Through these commitments to beneficiaries at The Love Trust and Nokuphila School, the YES programme, and their own Sauce University, Sauce Advertising is truly showing that their creatives care. To them, this care takes the form of fostering growth, both in the agency and in communities, while also making a meaningful impact on the lives they touch.



