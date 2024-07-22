Marketing & Media Media
    Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2024 - Winners announced!

    Issued by Topco Media
    22 Jul 2024
    The 23rd annual Oliver Top Empowerment Awards, hosted by Topco Media, took place yesterday at The Empire Conference & Events Venue in Johannesburg. The event, held on Mandela Day, concluded the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and brought together leaders from both private and public sectors to celebrate and recognise significant contributions to empowerment in South Africa.
    Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2024 - Winners announced!

    This year’s awards ceremony was especially meaningful as it coincided with South Africa's 30th anniversary of democracy, emphasising collective growth, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to building an inclusive and equitable society. The event highlighted the achievements of organisations and individuals who have prioritised broad-based black economic empowerment, making substantial impacts on their communities and industries.

    Lee-Ann Bruce, Associate Publisher at Topco Media, reflected on the significance of the event, stating, “As we reflect on the achievements of our committees and winners, let us all remember the importance of perseverance, collaboration, and the courage to challenge the status quo. Every story shared is a testament to the meaningful, limitless potential within each of us to effect meaningful change and to build a more inclusive society.”

    "Humanity cannot survive without kindness, the same way that a candle cannot burn without fire." - Professor Bonang Mohale

    Prof Bonang Mohale, Chancellor of the University of the Free State, delivered a powerful keynote speech that critiqued the persistent poverty in Africa and urged for more inclusive spaces for everyone to reach their potential. “Isn't it amazing that 30 years into democracy, poverty still has primarily a black and feminine face?” he asked, encouraging a renewed focus on leadership that creates more leaders, not followers. He also underscored the necessity of kindness and ethical leadership.

    The event was eloquently hosted by award-winning South African radio presenter and television broadcaster, Leanne Manas. She opened the ceremony by acknowledging the transformative changes in business practices and celebrating the change agents committed to addressing past imbalances and shaping a brighter future. Manas also praised the distinguished panel of judges and the trailblasers who were recognised for their contributions.

    “The job is not done. We have to acknowledge the organisations of the people who are stepping up.” - Khensani Nobanda, group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank

    Head judges Khensani Nobanda, the group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, and Dr. Mathews Phosa, a celebrated South African Leader, a prominent businessman and Attorney, provided insightful commentary on the awards process. Khensani emphasised the importance of storytelling in business and the real impact beyond the B-BBEE scorecard.

    Dr Mathews Phosa highlighted the transformative power of technology and the collective aspiration for national stability and good governance, declaring, “We buy into stability. We buy into economic success, into job creation... We buy into a country where integrity and honesty and good governance rules.”

    “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our key sponsors, particularly Nedbank and Merchants, for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we are not just celebrating achievements but also inspiring a future where empowerment and inclusivity are at the forefront of our nation's progress,” adds Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.

    2024 Oliver Top Empowerment Awards winners:

    Top Empowered Company: Fast Growth Black-owned Smme Of The Year Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions

    Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions
    Runner up: NTGR Engineering Projects CC
    Finalists:

    • Qualitative Innovative Solutions (Pty) Ltd
    • Geeks4Learning (Pty) Ltd
    • ST Africa Trading Enterprises CC
    • Y-Brand
    • MSCT BEE Services (Pty) Ltd
    • Golden Rewards 1981 CC
    • Kopano Bus Service
    • Masithithuke Holdings
    • Zimasa Group of Companies
    • Technique Drilling Services (Pty) Ltd

    Top Empowered Company: Sustainable Business Of The Year - Sponsored By Merchants - Sponsored by Merchants

    Winner: Sanlam Limited
    Runner up: Sun International Ltd
    Finalists:

    • AECI Ltd
    • SLG (Pty) Ltd
    • Servicios Empresaviales Holdings
    • Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd

    Top Empowered Company: Diversity, Equity And Inclusion In The Workplace Of The Year

    Winner: African Bank Holdings Limited
    Runner up: LexisNexis (PTY) Ltd
    Finalists:

    • JSE Limited
    • Shared Value Africa
    • Mondi South Africa (Pty) Ltd
    • Sibanye-Stillwater

    Top Empowered Company: Digital Transformation Of The Year Award

    Winner: LexisNexis (PTY) Ltd
    Finalists:

    • Boxfusion
    • Liquid Intelligent Technologies
    • Turner & Townsend (Pty) Ltd
    • Vodacom Group Ltd

    Top Empowered Company: Localisation Of The Year Award

    Winner: The South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd
    Runner up: Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd
    Finalists:

    • Nestlé (Pty) Ltd
    • Boxfusion
    • Sanofi

    Top Empowered Public Sector Of The Year Award

    Winner: State Diamond Trader
    Finalists:

    • Community Schemes Ombud Services
    • Mega Ltd

    Top Empowered Company: Education And Skills Development Of The Year Award

    Winner: Reverside Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd
    Runner up: In2food Group (Pty) Ltd
    Finalists:

    • University of South Africa (UNISA)
    • Palabora Mining Company
    • In2IT Technologies (Pty) Ltd
    • Liquid Telecommunications South Africa (Pty) Ltd
    • Old Mutual Ltd

    Top Empowered Company: Enterprise And Supplier Development Award - Sponsored by Nedbank

    Winner: Mondi South Africa (Pty) Ltd
    Runner up: Sanlam Ltd
    Finalists:

    • The South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd
    • Vea Road Maintenance & Civils (Pty) Ltd
    • Sun International Ltd
    • Sasol

    Top Empowered Company: Socio-economic Development Of The Year Award

    Winner: Sasol
    Finalists:

    • AECI Ltd
    • African Bank Ltd
    • Oceana Ltd
    • Vea Road Maintenance and Civils (Pty) Ltd
    • Palabora Mining Company

    Top Empowered Company: Job Creation Of The Year Award

    Winner: NTT DATA, MEA
    Finalists:

    • Boxfusion
    • Reverside Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd
    • AECI Ltd

    Top Empowered Company: Youth Development

    Winner: Liquid Intelligent Technologies
    Finalists:

    • Sasol
    • Sanlam Ltd
    • Y-Brand
    • NTT DATA, MEA
    • INSETA
    • Servicios Empresaviales Holdings

    Top Empowered: Public Sector Leader Of The Year Award

    Winner: COGTA NW -Setshwakge Phando Ephraim Legoale
    Runner up: State Diamond Trader - Nosiphiwo Mzamo
    Finalists:

    • Mega - Isaac Mahlangu
    • Salga - Thembeka Mthethwa
    • Community Schemes Ombud Services - Thembelihle Mbatha
    • INSETA - Gugu Mkhize

    Top Empowered: Richard Fletcher Entrepreneur of the Year Award

    Winner: Y-Brand - Kabelo Ncholo
    Kopano Bus Service - Olivia Maponya
    Finalists:

    • Masithithuke Holdings - Liyanda Handula
    • MSCT BEE Services (Pty) Ltd - Stanley Grau
    • Zimasa Group of Companies - Dorothy Tyobeka
    • Technique Drilling Services (Pty) Ltd - Oletta Ntshane
    • NTGR Engineering Projects CC - Abednico Mkhari

    Top Empowered: Young Achiever Award

    Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd - Nerissa Chegwidden
    Finalists:

    • Turner & Townsend (Pty) Ltd - Habel Mwikamba Mwashigadi
    • Old Mutual Limited - Janelle Chetty
    • ST Africa Trading Enterprises CC - Tebogo Mahlaela

    Top Empowered: Business Leader Of The Year Award

    Winner: The Institute of Directors in South Africa - Parmi Natesan
    Finalists:

    • Palabora Mining Company - Guangmin Wei
    • In2Food Group (Pty) Ltd - Eshwin Booysen
    • Servicios Empresaviales Holdings - Mpumi Maesela

    Top Empowered Company: Business Of The Year Awards - Sponsored by Nedbank

    Winner: Oceana Ltd
    Runner up: JSE Limited
    Finalists:

    • The Institute of Directors in South Africa (NPC)
    • SLG (Pty) Ltd

    Black Economic Empowerment, Top Empowerment Awards
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

    Let's do Biz