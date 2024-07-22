Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2024 - Winners announced!

The 23rd annual Oliver Top Empowerment Awards, hosted by Topco Media, took place yesterday at The Empire Conference & Events Venue in Johannesburg. The event, held on Mandela Day, concluded the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and brought together leaders from both private and public sectors to celebrate and recognise significant contributions to empowerment in South Africa.

This year’s awards ceremony was especially meaningful as it coincided with South Africa's 30th anniversary of democracy, emphasising collective growth, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to building an inclusive and equitable society. The event highlighted the achievements of organisations and individuals who have prioritised broad-based black economic empowerment, making substantial impacts on their communities and industries.

Lee-Ann Bruce, Associate Publisher at Topco Media, reflected on the significance of the event, stating, “As we reflect on the achievements of our committees and winners, let us all remember the importance of perseverance, collaboration, and the courage to challenge the status quo. Every story shared is a testament to the meaningful, limitless potential within each of us to effect meaningful change and to build a more inclusive society.”

"Humanity cannot survive without kindness, the same way that a candle cannot burn without fire." - Professor Bonang Mohale

Prof Bonang Mohale, Chancellor of the University of the Free State, delivered a powerful keynote speech that critiqued the persistent poverty in Africa and urged for more inclusive spaces for everyone to reach their potential. “Isn't it amazing that 30 years into democracy, poverty still has primarily a black and feminine face?” he asked, encouraging a renewed focus on leadership that creates more leaders, not followers. He also underscored the necessity of kindness and ethical leadership.

The event was eloquently hosted by award-winning South African radio presenter and television broadcaster, Leanne Manas. She opened the ceremony by acknowledging the transformative changes in business practices and celebrating the change agents committed to addressing past imbalances and shaping a brighter future. Manas also praised the distinguished panel of judges and the trailblasers who were recognised for their contributions.

“The job is not done. We have to acknowledge the organisations of the people who are stepping up.” - Khensani Nobanda, group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank

Head judges Khensani Nobanda, the group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, and Dr. Mathews Phosa, a celebrated South African Leader, a prominent businessman and Attorney, provided insightful commentary on the awards process. Khensani emphasised the importance of storytelling in business and the real impact beyond the B-BBEE scorecard.

Dr Mathews Phosa highlighted the transformative power of technology and the collective aspiration for national stability and good governance, declaring, “We buy into stability. We buy into economic success, into job creation... We buy into a country where integrity and honesty and good governance rules.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our key sponsors, particularly Nedbank and Merchants, for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we are not just celebrating achievements but also inspiring a future where empowerment and inclusivity are at the forefront of our nation's progress,” adds Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.

2024 Oliver Top Empowerment Awards winners:

Top Empowered Company: Fast Growth Black-owned Smme Of The Year Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions

Runner up: NTGR Engineering Projects CC

Finalists:

Qualitative Innovative Solutions (Pty) Ltd



Geeks4Learning (Pty) Ltd



ST Africa Trading Enterprises CC



Y-Brand



MSCT BEE Services (Pty) Ltd



Golden Rewards 1981 CC



Kopano Bus Service



Masithithuke Holdings



Zimasa Group of Companies



Technique Drilling Services (Pty) Ltd

Top Empowered Company: Sustainable Business Of The Year - Sponsored By Merchants - Sponsored by Merchants

Winner: Sanlam Limited

Runner up: Sun International Ltd

Finalists:

AECI Ltd



SLG (Pty) Ltd



Servicios Empresaviales Holdings



Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Top Empowered Company: Diversity, Equity And Inclusion In The Workplace Of The Year

Winner: African Bank Holdings Limited

Runner up: LexisNexis (PTY) Ltd

Finalists:

JSE Limited



Shared Value Africa



Mondi South Africa (Pty) Ltd



Sibanye-Stillwater

Top Empowered Company: Digital Transformation Of The Year Award

Winner: LexisNexis (PTY) Ltd

Finalists:

Boxfusion



Liquid Intelligent Technologies



Turner & Townsend (Pty) Ltd



Vodacom Group Ltd

Top Empowered Company: Localisation Of The Year Award

Winner: The South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd

Runner up: Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Finalists:

Nestlé (Pty) Ltd



Boxfusion



Sanofi

Top Empowered Public Sector Of The Year Award

Winner: State Diamond Trader

Finalists:

Community Schemes Ombud Services



Mega Ltd

Top Empowered Company: Education And Skills Development Of The Year Award

Winner: Reverside Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Runner up: In2food Group (Pty) Ltd

Finalists:

University of South Africa (UNISA)



Palabora Mining Company



In2IT Technologies (Pty) Ltd



Liquid Telecommunications South Africa (Pty) Ltd



Old Mutual Ltd

Top Empowered Company: Enterprise And Supplier Development Award - Sponsored by Nedbank

Winner: Mondi South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Runner up: Sanlam Ltd

Finalists:

The South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd



Vea Road Maintenance & Civils (Pty) Ltd



Sun International Ltd



Sasol

Top Empowered Company: Socio-economic Development Of The Year Award

Winner: Sasol

Finalists:

AECI Ltd



African Bank Ltd



Oceana Ltd



Vea Road Maintenance and Civils (Pty) Ltd



Palabora Mining Company

Top Empowered Company: Job Creation Of The Year Award

Winner: NTT DATA, MEA

Finalists:

Boxfusion



Reverside Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd



AECI Ltd

Top Empowered Company: Youth Development

Winner: Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Finalists:

Sasol



Sanlam Ltd



Y-Brand



NTT DATA, MEA



INSETA



Servicios Empresaviales Holdings

Top Empowered: Public Sector Leader Of The Year Award

Winner: COGTA NW -Setshwakge Phando Ephraim Legoale

Runner up: State Diamond Trader - Nosiphiwo Mzamo

Finalists:

Mega - Isaac Mahlangu



Salga - Thembeka Mthethwa



Community Schemes Ombud Services - Thembelihle Mbatha



INSETA - Gugu Mkhize

Top Empowered: Richard Fletcher Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Winner: Y-Brand - Kabelo Ncholo

Kopano Bus Service - Olivia Maponya

Finalists:

Masithithuke Holdings - Liyanda Handula



MSCT BEE Services (Pty) Ltd - Stanley Grau



Zimasa Group of Companies - Dorothy Tyobeka



Technique Drilling Services (Pty) Ltd - Oletta Ntshane



NTGR Engineering Projects CC - Abednico Mkhari

Top Empowered: Young Achiever Award

Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd - Nerissa Chegwidden

Finalists:

Turner & Townsend (Pty) Ltd - Habel Mwikamba Mwashigadi



Old Mutual Limited - Janelle Chetty



ST Africa Trading Enterprises CC - Tebogo Mahlaela

Top Empowered: Business Leader Of The Year Award

Winner: The Institute of Directors in South Africa - Parmi Natesan

Finalists:

Palabora Mining Company - Guangmin Wei



In2Food Group (Pty) Ltd - Eshwin Booysen



Servicios Empresaviales Holdings - Mpumi Maesela

Top Empowered Company: Business Of The Year Awards - Sponsored by Nedbank

Winner: Oceana Ltd

Runner up: JSE Limited

Finalists: