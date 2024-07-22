Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2024 - Winners announced!

This year’s awards ceremony was especially meaningful as it coincided with South Africa's 30th anniversary of democracy, emphasising collective growth, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to building an inclusive and equitable society. The event highlighted the achievements of organisations and individuals who have prioritised broad-based black economic empowerment, making substantial impacts on their communities and industries.
Lee-Ann Bruce, Associate Publisher at Topco Media, reflected on the significance of the event, stating, “As we reflect on the achievements of our committees and winners, let us all remember the importance of perseverance, collaboration, and the courage to challenge the status quo. Every story shared is a testament to the meaningful, limitless potential within each of us to effect meaningful change and to build a more inclusive society.”
Prof Bonang Mohale, Chancellor of the University of the Free State, delivered a powerful keynote speech that critiqued the persistent poverty in Africa and urged for more inclusive spaces for everyone to reach their potential. “Isn't it amazing that 30 years into democracy, poverty still has primarily a black and feminine face?” he asked, encouraging a renewed focus on leadership that creates more leaders, not followers. He also underscored the necessity of kindness and ethical leadership.
The event was eloquently hosted by award-winning South African radio presenter and television broadcaster, Leanne Manas. She opened the ceremony by acknowledging the transformative changes in business practices and celebrating the change agents committed to addressing past imbalances and shaping a brighter future. Manas also praised the distinguished panel of judges and the trailblasers who were recognised for their contributions.
Head judges Khensani Nobanda, the group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, and Dr. Mathews Phosa, a celebrated South African Leader, a prominent businessman and Attorney, provided insightful commentary on the awards process. Khensani emphasised the importance of storytelling in business and the real impact beyond the B-BBEE scorecard.
Dr Mathews Phosa highlighted the transformative power of technology and the collective aspiration for national stability and good governance, declaring, “We buy into stability. We buy into economic success, into job creation... We buy into a country where integrity and honesty and good governance rules.”
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our key sponsors, particularly Nedbank and Merchants, for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we are not just celebrating achievements but also inspiring a future where empowerment and inclusivity are at the forefront of our nation's progress,” adds Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.
Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions
Runner up: NTGR Engineering Projects CC
Finalists:
Winner: Sanlam Limited
Runner up: Sun International Ltd
Finalists:
Winner: African Bank Holdings Limited
Runner up: LexisNexis (PTY) Ltd
Finalists:
Winner: LexisNexis (PTY) Ltd
Finalists:
Winner: The South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd
Runner up: Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Finalists:
Winner: State Diamond Trader
Finalists:
Winner: Reverside Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd
Runner up: In2food Group (Pty) Ltd
Finalists:
Winner: Mondi South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Runner up: Sanlam Ltd
Finalists:
Winner: Sasol
Finalists:
Winner: NTT DATA, MEA
Finalists:
Winner: Liquid Intelligent Technologies
Finalists:
Winner: COGTA NW -Setshwakge Phando Ephraim Legoale
Runner up: State Diamond Trader - Nosiphiwo Mzamo
Finalists:
Winner: Y-Brand - Kabelo Ncholo
Kopano Bus Service - Olivia Maponya
Finalists:
Winner: Sekunjalo Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd - Nerissa Chegwidden
Finalists:
Winner: The Institute of Directors in South Africa - Parmi Natesan
Finalists:
Winner: Oceana Ltd
Runner up: JSE Limited
Finalists: