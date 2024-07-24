ESG Climate Change
    SA’s response to climate change outlined in new law

    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Climate Change Bill, which sets out a national climate change response, including mitigation and adaptation actions, which also constitutes South Africa’s fair contribution to the global climate change response.
    Image source: nexusplexus –
    Image source: nexusplexus – 123RF.com

    “The Climate Change Act, as endorsed by the President, enables the alignment of policies that influence South Africa’s climate change response, to ensure that South Africa’s transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy and society is not constrained by policy contradictions,” the Presidency said on Tuesday.

    The law also sets out to enhance South Africa’s ability and capacity over time to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build climate resilience, while reducing the risk of job losses, and promoting opportunities for new job opportunities in the emerging green economy.

    strengthening coordination

    “The Act has the aim of strengthening coordination between national sector departments and provide policy setting and decision-making to enable South Africa to meet the commitments in Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

    “The National Determined Contribution is a set of commitments South Africa has made under the international Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse emissions as part of climate change mitigation,” the Presidency said.

    Karen King
    6 little-known facts about climate change in South Africa

      6 Jun 2024

    South Africa is one of more than 190 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change who are parties to the eight-year-old Paris Agreement.

    Impact mitigation

    South Africa’s mitigation measures are a response to climate change impacts that are increasingly experienced across a number of sectors, including water resources; agriculture and food production; forestry and fisheries; human health; energy generation; industry; human settlements and migration; disaster management; biodiversity and terrestrial ecosystems.

    “These impacts will disproportionately affect poor communities and vulnerable groups and could affect South Africa’s ability to meet its development and economic growth goals, including job creation and poverty reduction,” the Presidency said.

    The Climate Change Act sets out the functions of the Presidential Climate Commission, which includes providing advice on the Republic’s climate change response to ensure the realisation of the vision for effective climate change response and the long-term just transition to a climate-resilient and low-carbon economy and society.

    The law also stipulates the role provinces and municipalities will play in mitigation efforts.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



    Let's do Biz