Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareSappiStellenbosch UniversitySoapboxIrvine PartnersPropelair SAOur Salad MixSafripolBataMES (Mould Empower Serve)TrialogueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Climate Change News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

2024 Elections: Capital Flight or Fight? In conversation with Dr Mathews Phosa & Mesh Pillay

2024 Elections: Capital Flight or Fight? In conversation with Dr Mathews Phosa & Mesh Pillay

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    6 little-known facts about climate change in South Africa

    By Karen King
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    As a warm and dry country, South Africa has always been a climate stressed country. Rainfall is low compared to global averages, and the impacts of El Niño and La Niña often exacerbate prevailing conditions. Add to this the impacts of climate change, however, and the country’s current and future climatic concerns become even more acute.
    Karen King, climate resilience director for Royal HaskoningDHV
    Karen King, climate resilience director for Royal HaskoningDHV

    According to the Centre for Environmental Rights, the interior of Southern Africa, including South Africa, is warming at about twice the global average rate. The region is likely to become both warmer and drier over time, and some of the effects of this are likely to be devastating. In my work across the country, it is clear that three interconnected, climate-related challenges — rising temperatures, droughts and floods — are becoming more frequent and more severe.

    South Africa also ranked poorly in the Climate Change Performance Index 2024, sitting at 45th out of 67 countries. It is among the nine countries responsible for 90% of global coal production, which is incompatible with the 1.5°C target.

    We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves on climate change and to try to curb its impacts. To get you started, here are some facts about climate change in South Africa you might not know.

    1. Climate change doesn’t affect voting behaviour

    Despite its impact on our everyday life, South Africans didn’t consider climate change a key voting issue during the recent 2024 elections. Almost all major parties made only a cursory acknowledgement of climate change in their manifestos, and barely mentioned it in their campaigning. This is ironic, since climate change has the potential to exacerbate load shedding and energy security in South Africa, which are among the country’s most serious voting issues.

    As we look to the future and decide who will govern us, we neglect climate change at our peril.

    2. Climate change is a socioeconomic issue

    The risks of climate change in South Africa aren’t purely environmental, but also socioeconomic. The country’s high levels of poverty make millions of people vulnerable to losing their lives, livelihoods and homes. Poorly constructed houses can’t handle the temperatures, droughts, and floods that climate change is bringing with it. Adding to this, residents often battle to secure access to the water, food, sanitation and healthcare they need in the aftermath of these events.

    The migration of people from rural areas that are at the mercy of the elements to cities is placing pressure on urban infrastructure that is ill-equipped for this influx. This runs the risk of increasing levels of poverty and making social tensions and economic instability worse.

    Image source: nexusplexus –
    Research into climate change adaptation and mitigation receives $92m

    2 days

    3. Women and children are among the most vulnerable

    Globally, women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities are more likely to bear the brunt of the impacts of climate change. South Africa is no exception, where women are more likely to live further below the poverty line than men. They’re far more likely than men to undertake unpaid care work or be responsible for household chores, which, in the face of climate change, increases their labour burden and gives them limited access to resources.

    Today, women in areas heavily affected by droughts must travel further for water and are less likely to be able to migrate because they lack the financial means. As resource scarcity gets worse, it also places women at greater risk of domestic violence — which is its own critical issue in the country.

    4. Inadequate infrastructure is exacerbating the impacts of climate change

    Rainfall patterns in South Africa are regionalised and vary dramatically from place to place. Generally speaking, however, in instances where rainfall has intensified as a result of climate change, the country’s inadequate stormwater system planning and maintenance is making things worse. This was certainly the case during Durban’s devastating floods in 2022, where existing systems were unable to cope with the unexpected rainfall the province experienced.

    As climate change threatens energy infrastructure, roads and bridges, pre-emptive monitoring and quick and effective repairs become even more important. However, South Africa is not yet at the stage where it is able to climate-proof its infrastructure adequately.

    An old woman hospitalized for dehydration during the recent record heat wave, receives IV drip while she is being consulted at an hospital in Niamey, Niger, 13 April 2024. Reuters/ Mahamadou Hamidou
    Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come

      18 Apr 2024

    5. The toll on how people earn a living is immense

    Temperatures, floods and droughts are having devastating effects on people’s livelihoods. Commercial and subsistence farmers are seeing declining results, with droughts and erratic rainfall patterns reducing crop yields and livestock productivity. Fishing and tourism in coastal areas have also been affected by extreme weather events, and higher temperatures are negatively affecting already constrained energy supplies, increasing costs and reducing job opportunities.

    Individuals and businesses are experiencing damage to their properties and are struggling with an unreliable supply of essential resources, like water.

    6. Strong policies are hamstrung by their execution

    South Africa has several good policies, frameworks and initiatives in place to help curb the impacts of climate change. Earlier this year, the long-awaited Climate Change Bill, which aims to provide an integrated and coordinated response to climate change, was finally passed. Despite having these adequate policies in place, however, implementation has been poor, and as a result the benefits of these policies remain largely out of reach.

    So, what lies ahead?

    An increase in the frequency and severity of climate change impacts is inevitable. And as a result, climate resilience and the transition to a low-emissions economy have to be national priorities. These efforts need to be done in a way that considers the needs of and seeks to uplift the country’s most vulnerable people.

    This responsibility rests on the shoulders of government, the private sector, and South Africa’s citizenry. We all have a role to play in trying to mitigate these effects. We owe it to our land and to each other.

    Read more: climate change, infrastructure damage, drought risk, flooding risk, Karen King
    NextOptions

    About Karen King

    Karen King is the Climate Resilience Director for Royal HaskoningDHV. Royal HaskoningDHV is an independent, international engineering and project management consultancy with 140 years of experience and 6 000 colleagues across the globe. In 2022, Royal HaskoningDHV celebrated 100 years in South Africa.

    Related

    Source: © 123rf Claire Watt, senior account director, The Friday Street Club explains that strategic communication is a powerful way to achieve a climate safe future
    South Africa’s creative industry: A ‘change agent’ for a climate safe future?
     1 day
    Image source: nexusplexus –
    Research into climate change adaptation and mitigation receives $92m
    2 days
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa considers complaining to WTO against EU carbon border tax
     23 May 2024
    South Africa is committing major resources to establish the hydrogen economy.
    The hydrogen economy is alive and well in SA
     21 May 2024
    Image source: Johannes Plenio from
    Heat is coming for our crops. We have to make them ready
     21 May 2024
    Image supplied. Gary Koetser, CEO of Century City Conference Centre and Hotels gives 8 best practices for greener events
    8 best practices for greener events
     16 May 2024
    FAO's Earth Map wins Google impact award for climate monitoring
    FAO's Earth Map wins Google impact award for climate monitoring
    7 May 2024
    Image source:
    Kenya’s devastating floods expose decades of poor urban planning and bad land management
     6 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz