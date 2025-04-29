Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Travel Agent Consultant Tshwane (Pretoria)
- Graduate or Junior English-Speaking Travel Consultant - Remote Remote
- Mid-Senior German-Speaking Travel Consultant (Remote) Remote
- Graduate/Junior German-Speaking Travel Consultant Remote
- Advertising Sales Executive - Travelinfo Johannesburg
- Senior News Journalist – Travel and Tourism Johannesburg
SAA investigates cyber incident disrupting systems
The airline activated its disaster management and business continuity protocols to minimise disruption, ensuring continued customer service via contact centres and sales offices. Normal system functionality was restored the same day.
SAA has enlisted independent digital forensic investigators to determine the cause and scope of the breach, which may involve external cybercriminal activities. The airline has also reported the incident to the State Security Agency (SSA), the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the Information Regulator under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).
An investigation is ongoing to determine if any data was accessed or exfiltrated. SAA will notify affected parties directly if a data breach is confirmed.
Professor John Lamola, Group CEO of South African Airways, says: "The security and integrity of our business systems and the protection of the consumer data entrusted to us remain our highest priority. In response to the cyber incident that began on 3 May, we acted swiftly to contain the disruption, restore services, and initiate a comprehensive investigation. Our robust business continuity measures ensured operational stability, particularly for our valued customers.
"I want to assure all stakeholders, including our partners, customers, and dedicated employees, that we are taking every necessary step to determine the root cause of this incident, strengthen our security framework, and mitigate any potential risks. SAA remains committed to delivering safe, reliable, and resilient service."
Related
New report reveals $60bn tourism opportunity gap in Africa 11 hours Arabian Travel Market sees 16% surge in international attendance 1 day Marriott to open first Autograph Collection safari camp in Serengeti 1 day MSC Cruises ends SA season with 90,000 guests, eyes MSC Opera return 30 Apr 2025 Stellenbosch restaurants shine at 2025 Eat Out Awards 29 Apr 2025 Middle East business travel to grow 6.1% in 2025, adapting to global shifts 29 Apr 2025