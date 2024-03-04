Royal Bafokeng Holdings wins big at Gender Mainstreaming Awards

RMB is pleased to announce Albertinah Kekana, chief executive officer of Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) as the winner in the RMB’s Africa’s Fearless Thinker category at the 12th Gender Mainstreaming Awards (GMAs)—an initiative by Business Engage.

Source: Supplied. Albertinah Kekana chief executive officer of RBH; Nana Phiri head corporate client groups at RMB, and Colleen Larson, chief executive officer at Business Engage.

The GMAs were developed by Business Engage to acknowledge and celebrate instances where women are represented meaningfully in mainstream business across Africa.

This is RMB’s third year sponsoring the RMB Africa Fearless Thinker Award, an accolade that celebrates pioneering women across the African continent who have demonstrated exceptional creativity, innovation and courage in addressing pressing societal challenges.

Kekana is a powerful example of a pioneering woman, demonstrating sound and strategic leadership as well as a positive impact on the community in which she works.

As the chief executive officer of Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), she has transformed the company into a powerhouse of economic growth and empowerment, directly benefiting the Royal Bafokeng Nation (RBN) and beyond.

Championing inclusive growth

Kekana has spearheaded RBH’s portfolio diversification strategy, expanding its investments across various high-growth sectors and increasing the company's net asset value to R49bn.

Her championing of gender equality has led to RBH’s exco comprising 83% black and female persons, and 57% of RBH’s overall staff complement being female.

“I am honoured to receive this award and appreciate the GMA's work to place gender in the spotlight for businesses in Africa and beyond.

"It is through acknowledging and championing progress within gender-equality initiatives that we can create truly inclusive, diverse and prosperous businesses and communities,” says Kekana.

“Each year, we are proud to support the GMAs and are astounded by the ingenuity, talent and drive demonstrated by the leaders considered for the Fearless Thinker Award,” says Alison Badenhorst, chief marketing officer at RMB category judge.

“We support the spirit of the awards, which aim to strengthen and shed light on the current gender conversation. As demonstrated by our finalists and winner, centering conversations around gender translates into widespread benefits.

"Kekana stood out as a fearless thinker through her implementation of numerous community-focused initiatives aimed at creating positive social impact, including targeted education, sustainability and socio-economic interventions.

"This has been informed by her own understanding garnered in her journey from a humble background to corporate success.

“Prosperity is a result of numerous factors, from socio-economic empowerment to inclusive education spaces that find and nurture future leaders within communities. I am passionate about giving people the chance to harness their potential,” she concludes.