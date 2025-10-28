Reebok and YoungstaCPT collab on limited edition 'Oh-Two-1' sneaker

South African born cultural icon, hiphop artist and entrepreneur YoungstaCPT has teamed up with Reebok for a collaboration on a bold and innovative limited-edition sneaker - say hello to the Oh-Two-1.

Image supplied

Aptly named after the area code of YoungstaCPT’s birthplace Cape Town, 021 - the Oh-Two-1 is more than just a sneaker. It’s a mixtape in motion.

Every detail tells a story. Every panel and texture has been chosen purposefully and deliberately.

Designed by YoungstaCPT himself and brought to life with original illustrations by fellow Capetonian Ross Solomon, this is a shoe that walks you through a life lived in rhythm with the highs and lows of the streets of not just Cape Town, but these global streets.

A true collab rooted in legacy - from hand-sketched spray cans and Metrorail trains to a nod at the legendary Gatsby sandwich, every detail wrapping the Oh-Two-1 comes straight outta YoungstaCPT’s Cape Flats roots.

From cassette tapes to Arcade buttons, washing lines to taxi rides, this sneaker is a real story told in leather, stitch and sole. It’s the Cape, remixed into one bold collage - a salute to the hustle, the grind, and the glow-up that shaped one of SA’s realest voices.

The silhouette? None other than the Reebok Pump OmniZone — a ‘90s icon reborn with serious attitude. The tough outsole pulls inspo from Cape Town’s streets, highways, and pavements, while the yellow-orange fade hits like those sunrise and sunset moments over Table Mountain.

Image supplied

A lifelong supporter of the brand, Youngsta says this collab was natural and organic, born from the streets and grown in the studio.

“Truth be told, Reebok has always been that iconic sneaker every kid in the hood wanted. I've been wearing Reebok since I was knee-high. Even before the music, this brand was for my city, for my people - a brand for everyone who built something out of nothing.” says YoungstaCPT and added

“The collab for me is about building a legacy for my people, claiming our stake and living to our true potential. And nobody ever said it was going to be easy. This is what perseverance looks like, those ten thousand hours we put in.”

This drop forms part of Reebok South Africa’s Pure Mzansi Gold series - an ongoing celebration of SA’s finest artists, athletes, and pop culture icons. Following in the footsteps of the late great AKA, YoungstaCPT becomes the third South African to craft a signature Reebok sneaker.

The Oh-Two-1 marks the most valuable local sneaker collaboration in the brand’s history.

“YoungstaCPT fits the Reebok attitude more than anyone,” says PJ Morilly, Reebok South Africa. “He’s a leader. A storyteller. Someone who carved his own path. That’s exactly the kind of energy we want to champion.”

“You can’t be a challenger without ruffling some feathers,” adds Kevin Duke, Reebok Global product director. “Like Shaq and Iverson, YoungstaCPT brings a unique voice to the global stage.”

The Oh-Two-1 officially drops on Friday, 31 October at the Reebok Canal Walk and select retailers including Sportscene, Studio88, Shelflife, Sneaker district and Y?Gen. Also available via Reebok.co.za.