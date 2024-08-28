Real-time wins: How Vicinity Media's omnichannel solution scored Lay's a 32.4% retail boost

Vicinity Media's ‘Game-On’ technology is revolutionising real-time engagement in the advertising world. Our live-scoring data integration seamlessly delivers live sports updates directly to Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) screens and mobile devices, keeping audiences connected with every pulse-pounding moment.

In partnership with PHD Media, we powered UEFA Champions League matches, integrating dynamic creative executions in real-time that brought live scores to life. The Lay's UCL Omnichannel campaign harnessed this innovation to create an immersive, real-time experience that captivated audiences across both mobile and DOOH platforms.

Game-changing omnichannel results:

133% increase in mobile click-through rates when DOOH went live.



when DOOH went live. 32.4% boost in retail in-store visits, achieved through data-driven site selection and campaign planning.

Watch the full case study to discover the impact of real-time creative executions—because in the world of sports, timing is everything.



