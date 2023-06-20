Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MediamarkWetpaint AdvertisingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMetroWiredProvantageV5 DigitalSpecialised ExhibitionsInvibes AdvertisingDStv Media SalesMachine_Advertising Media ForumBizcommunity.comDaily MaverickDMASA3RCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Reach South African investors with Daily Investor sponsored articles

    Issued by Broad Media
    5 Jun 2024
    5 Jun 2024
    Daily Investor is the best website to reach South African investors, finance professionals, and high-income earners.
    Reach South African investors with Daily Investor sponsored articles

    This is thanks to its impressive audience of professionals who are financial and investing decision-makers in their homes and businesses.

    These readers include:

    • 1,200,000 – Investors and high-income earners
    • 100,000 – Financial and investment professionals
    • 12,000 – Fund advisors
    • 8,500 – Analysts and fund managers

    By publishing sponsored articles on Daily Investor, you can reach this impressive audience with your targeted marketing message.

    You can also use sponsored articles to position your business and its executives as thought leaders in your industry.

    Publish a sponsored article

    Daily Investor’s marketing team makes it easy to get your sponsored articles published on our website.

    We will manage your entire campaign on your behalf. This includes writing your article (if needed), publishing it on Daily Investor, sharing it on our Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages, and reporting on the article’s performance.

    Excellent sponsored article examples

    Read these five excellent sponsored articles published on Daily Investor, below, to see what we have to offer.

    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    Build your brand on Daily Investor with thought leadership articles
    Broad MediaBuild your brand on Daily Investor with thought leadership articles
    9 Apr 2024
    How your business can leverage Daily Investor&#x2019;s rapid growth using sponsored articles
    Broad MediaHow your business can leverage Daily Investor’s rapid growth using sponsored articles
    5 Dec 2023
    Reach South African investors and finance professionals with sponsored articles on Daily Investor
    Broad MediaReach South African investors and finance professionals with sponsored articles on Daily Investor
    24 Oct 2023
    From 0 to 1 million in 1 year
    Broad MediaFrom 0 to 1 million in 1 year
    29 Aug 2023
    How to get your executives featured on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam
    Broad MediaHow to get your executives featured on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam
    22 Aug 2023
    Why South Africa's top companies advertise on Daily Investor
    Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies advertise on Daily Investor
    1 Aug 2023
    The power of sponsored articles on Daily Investor
    Broad MediaThe power of sponsored articles on Daily Investor
    11 Jul 2023
    Why South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
    Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
    20 Jun 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz