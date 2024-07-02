R&B songstress Keyshia Cole to tour SA this year

Set for a limited run of dates in September, Keyshia Cole: Live in South Africa will take place across three cities giving fans the chance to witness her soulful vocals and powerful stage presence.

Image supplied

Kicking off in Cape Town on 26 September at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, the tour then moves to Sun City, Superbowl in the North West on 28 September. The tour will conclude on 29 September in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena at Time Square.

A Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and Billboard chart-topper, Cole is known for her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and empowerment. With hits like Let It Go, I Should Have Cheated and Nobody's Perfect, Cole is sure to deliver an unforgettable concert experience for local fans.

“We are thrilled to be bringing one of R&B’s finest performers Keyshia Cole to SA for the very first time,” says Glen Netshipise, CEO of Glen21 Entertainment. “Not only does her music resonate with audiences around the globe, but she has a huge following in the country. Having witnessed her live, we know that her South African fans are in for a show to remember. Expect an unforgettable night of positive vibes, high energy and great soulful music - the perfect combination ”.

Limited tickets for this seated concert are on sale now via TicketPro.