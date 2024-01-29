Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DUO Marketing + CommunicationsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDuma CollectiveTractor OutdoorKantarMediaHeads 360BrandfundiAsk AfrikaDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingHoward AudioATKASA - Digital AgencyAfriGISPointEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Publishers remain resilient despite rising costs and geopolitical uncertainty

    29 Jan 2024
    29 Jan 2024
    Following the insights presented in 202the2-23 Wan-Ifra report, this year's World Press Trends study adopts a tone of cautious optimism. Over half of the participants express a positive outlook regarding their companies' business prospects in the foreseeable future.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Resilience

    Despite facing numerous challenges, such as increased inflation and interest rates, rising paper and printing expenses, shifting advertising markets and audience behaviours, and geopolitical uncertainty in conflicts like those in Ukraine and the Middle East, publishers remain resilient.

    Meanwhile, broader strategic challenges such as the surge of Generative AI, changing relationships with platforms, and continued challenges to press freedom and freedom of expression also vex many journalists and publishers.

    In response, news publishers are inevitably looking closely at their revenue strategy, investment priorities, areas of focus, cost management, and their stance on areas such as AI and other technologies. We delve into these themes extensively within this report.

    Optimism

    Over half (55%) of the news executives surveyed for the report said they were optimistic about the next 12 months. Looking further ahead, optimism rises slightly, with almost six in ten (58%) respondents saying they are positive about their company’s prospects over the next three years. This marks a clear shift from last year, when most publishers were pessimistic about the near future.

    Many Cape Town journalists attended the vigil. Source: GroundUp
    South African media community mourns journalists killed in Gaza

      1 hour

    “Many publishers we talk to are clearly concerned about the ongoing challenges to the industry and their businesses – speed of transformation and innovation, diversifying their revenue streams, securing a sustainable business model, better understanding and engagement of their audiences and more,” said Dean Roper, director of insights and editor-in-chief at Wan-Ifra. “But there has also clearly been great progress on all those fronts, and others, in the last few years to bring this level of optimism. And, certainly, this varies from region to region, market to market and publisher to publisher.”

    Other findings from the report include:

    • Revenues on the rise: Publishers expect their revenues to grow by 15.2% in 2023 and nearly 19% in 2024. Much of this confidence is driven by the expectation that continued investment in new revenue streams is starting to pay off.
    • Advertising the leading source: On average, advertising accounts for nearly half (43%) of respondents’ projected revenue over the next 12 months, with reader revenue comprising just over a third of their income.
    • Print continues to prevail: When combined, print advertising and circulation generate more than half (57%) of respondent’s total expected revenues.
    • AI top investment area: Nearly all respondents (87%) identified AI and automation as the leading area for investment over the next 12 month.
    Read more: trends, WAN-IFRA, optimistic, publishing
    NextOptions


    Related

    #BizTrends2024: Lara-Anne Derbyshire - 4 trends that demand bold moves from creative agencies
    #BizTrends2024: Lara-Anne Derbyshire - 4 trends that demand bold moves from creative agencies
     25 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Ged Nooy - 4 trends to unlock the informal market
    #BizTrends2024: Ged Nooy - 4 trends to unlock the informal market
     24 Jan 2024
    4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
    4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
     23 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. Geoff Cohen, DYDX addresses the alarming trend in digital advertising; AI-driven fake advertising websites
    #BizTrends2024: Geoff Cohen - The alarming digital trend of AI-driven fake advertising websites
     23 Jan 2024
    Source: © Medium From co-created content to 'staying true to #delulu' on TikTok, the shift where everyone can have a voice has unleashed creativity for all
    Creative bravery needed in an era where storytelling has become predictable
    23 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
     22 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
    #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
     19 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. Ciaran McKivergan, founder and managing director at 8909 looks at how the migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities is going to make life simultaneously easier and tougher for the creative industry
    #BizTrends2024: Ciaran McKivergan - The migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities
     18 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz