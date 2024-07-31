Legal Legislation
Legislation News South Africa

    Presidency assents to IPID Amendment Bill

    31 Jul 2024
    The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Amendment Bill has been signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
    Image source: John Roman – 123RF.com

    According to the Presidency, the new law is aimed at “affirming the institutional and operational independence” of IPID and empowers the directorate to “investigate serious alleged offences committed by police officers, whether they were off duty or not”.

    “The new law entrenches the institutional and operational independence of IPID and makes it clear that the directorate must be independent, impartial and must exercise its powers and functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

    “This amended law gives effect to an earlier Constitutional Court judgment in the McBride v Minister of Police and Another matter, which invalidated provisions in the IPID Act that enabled the Minister of Police to take disciplinary measures against the executive director of IPID without parliamentary oversight,” the Presidency said.

    First woman to head up IPID

    5 Aug 2020

    The newly assented to law also amends provisions in certain appointments, what the IPID can investigate and savings provisions for officials working in that office.

    This includes:

    • The updated legislation amends provisions relating to the appointment of the Executive Director of IPID and broadens the executive director’s responsibilities in respect of the referral of recommendations on disciplinary matters.
    • The Amendment Act provides for pre-employment security screening investigations to be conducted by the directorate.
    • The law now empowers IPID to investigate any deaths caused by the actions of a member of the South African Police Service or a member of a municipal police service, whether such member was on or off duty.
    • IPID is enabled to investigate rape by a member of the SAPS or a member of a municipal police service, whether such member was on or off duty.
    • The law also provides for a savings provision in the conditions of service of existing IPID investigators and provincial heads.

    “The newly enacted Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Act is an outcome of a comprehensive review of the principal IPID Act of 2011 initiated by the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service.

    “The Civilian Secretariat provides the Minister of Police with policy advice and research support; develops departmental policy; provides civilian oversight of the South African Police Service and mobilises stakeholders outside the department around crime prevention and policing matters,” the Presidency said.

    Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Ipid, IPID, IPID Amendment Bill
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
