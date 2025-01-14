Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
BizTrends Sponsors
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Pnet Job Market Trends Report – December 2024
The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.
Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet shares “2025 Job Guide: South Africa’s Top Career Opportunities for 2025”. Pnet reveals consistent and lasting opportunities in the local job market across 11 key sectors.
- Pnet Job Market Trends Report – December 202414 Jan 14:30
- Turn your January blues into a career boost with The Pnet Fix03 Jan 09:23
- Pnet Job Market Trends Report - November 202403 Dec 16:07
- 6 reasons why the festive season is the ideal time to recruit new talent29 Nov 15:11
- Pnet encourages disability disclosure by jobseekers to unlock job opportunities13 Nov 15:43