    #SAelections24: Parliament, provincial legislatures lists to be handed over to Chief Justice Zondo

    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to receive the name lists of members of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures on Thursday.
    Chief Justice Raymond Zondo -
    Chief Justice Raymond Zondo - @SAgovnews

    This after the national and provincial elections were held and the results declared by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) last week.

    “It is an established practice in South Africa that after the announcement by the IEC of the results of the national and provincial elections, the IEC hands over the lists of members of parliament and provincial legislatures to the chief justice who then hands them over to the secretary to Parliament.

    “In line with this practice, Chief Justice R M M Zondo will on 6 June 2024 officially receive from the chairperson of the Electoral Commission the lists of designated members of parliament (MPs) and members of provincial legislatures,” the office of the chief justice said in a statement.

    A man takes a photograph of the election results at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC, which serves as an operational hub where results of the national election are displayed, in Midrand, South Africa, 2 June 2024. Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee
    #SAelections24: What happens next in South Africa after ANC loses majority?

      2 days

    The office said following that, the chief justice is expected to hand over the National Assembly lists to parliament’s secretary “in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly”.

    “The chief justice also transmits the lists of designated members of the provincial legislatures to the designated judges president who will preside over the first sittings of the provincial legislatures,” the statement said.

    Read more: National Assembly, SA elections 2024
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

