Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MoonsportBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesLGYehBaby Marketing CreativesDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEverlyticPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsThe Publicity WorkshopHook, Line & SinkerSoapboxMediamarkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

OOH News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Out of Home breaks through 5% barrier

    7 Jun 2024
    7 Jun 2024
    According to reports global spending on Out of Home advertising reached $41.9bn in 2023, up 16% on 2022's $36.2bn, breaking through the 5% barrier even as online continues to dominate media growth tables. OOH now accounts for 5.2% of global ad expenditure, up from 2022's 4.7%.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    breakthrough

    The breakthrough was highlighted in World Out of Home Organisation President Tom Goddard's opening address to the WOO Annual Congress in Hong Kong this week (June 6.)

    Last year in Lisbon , Goddard set the industry the target of exceeding 5% and moving forward to its deserved share of 10% plus.

    According to WOO's own global expenditure survey all major regions posted strong growth in 2023 with APAC rising by a spectacular 25%, boosted by a post Covid bounce-back in Mainland China and continued strong growth in Australia of almost 10%.

    Europe overtook North America for the first time breaking through the $10bn mark with Latin America and Africa also posting strong growth numbers with plenty of room to grow faster.

    Sithembile Ntombela, ACEO of Brand South Africa, named Marketing Leader of the Year
    Sithembile Ntombela, ACEO of Brand South Africa, named Marketing Leader of the Year

    1 hour

    In terms of the rapidly growing digital Out of Home element (DOOH), Europe now leads on 40% with APAC and North America in the mid-thirties. At country level Australia leads the field with 75%, followed by the UK at 65%, with China, South Korea and Malaysia joining Australia in the top ten ranking.

    Double growth

    2024 is set to record further double growth with the Olympics,  the Euros football championships and some 50% of the world's population going to the polls,  boosting political advertising.

    Among the main growth drivers, Goddard said, are better and more effective measurement, consolidation among media owners and increased AdTech investment coming into the market, as the realisation dawns that OOH is the only traditional medium worldwide growing share alongside online.

    Goddard concluded: "We can now see an exciting new horizon for Out of Home as more and more advertisers and agencies acknowledge that we're now a progressive medium, popular with consumers and the cities where the much-needed infrastructure we pay for adds to the quality of urban life.

    "Importantly we're the only major advertising medium that comes together to speak with one voice - at this Annual Congress for example - and believes in the benefits of collaboration even as we compete with each other. There has never been a better or more exciting time to be in Out of Home.”

    Read more: advertising, out of home, OOH, WOO
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    #Cannes2024: Guide launched by timeTo and Cannes Lions to combat sexual harassment at festival
    1 day
    #YouthMonth: Rapt's Khangelani Dziba - A youthful energy in the creative space
    #YouthMonth: Rapt's Khangelani Dziba - A youthful energy in the creative space
     2 days
    The Junxion team. Source: Supplied.
    Hoorah and Alexforbes partner to create in-house marketing agency, Junxion
    2 days
    Image supplied. Three South African agencies - Promise, Accenture Song and LePub - have been named in the NYF 2024 shortlist
    3 SA agencies named in New York Festivals 2024 shortlist
    3 Jun 2024
    Source: © 123rf Ann Nurock, partner: Relationship audits and management, Radar, examines what a strong client-agency relationship entails
    Cultivating creativity through strong client-agency trust
     31 May 2024
    Source: © Pixabay The BRC will release the Q4 2023 Rams dataset spanning January 2022 to December 2023 in the coming weeks
    The Q4 2023 Rams dataset set for release
    30 May 2024
    #BehindtheCampaign: Make it KFC!
    #BehindtheCampaign: Make it KFC!
    30 May 2024
    The ARB agrees with the complainant that the Dermacare range is similar to Cerave's branding.
    ARB orders Nutriwomen to change Dermacare packaging
     27 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz