Sithembile Ntombela, ACEO of Brand South Africa, named Marketing Leader of the Year

Sithembile Ntombela, ACEO of Brand South Africa, has been named the 2024 Future of Leadership Summit’s Marketing Leader of the Year.

(Image supplied) Sithembile Ntombela, ACEO of Brand South Africa, has been named the 2024 Future of Leadership Summit’s Marketing Leader of the Year

The 2024 Future of Leadership Summit took place on the 16th of May at Wanderer’s Stadium.

The Summit looks to inspire and promote sustainable leadership in South Africa and played host to many high-profile captains of industry who discussed futurism in South African industry through several keynotes and panels.

Torchbearer for the nation brand

As the torchbearer for the nation brand, Ntombela has been instrumental in Brand South Africa’s progressive marketing strategies, leading the way with innovative and impactful messaging.

She has nurtured Brand South Africa for over a decade, architecting a positive brand image of the country through consistent media campaigns and messaging both locally and abroad.

Brand South Africa has not only been of critical influence in fostering national pride within the country but also in projecting a cohesive and positive image of South Africa to international citizens and stakeholders.

Ntombela, having previously headed up the marketing wing of the organisation, has been ACEO for almost three years - continuing to advocate for South Africa’s multifaceted and unique qualities.

For this reason, Brand SA has been selected amongst other 10 countries as a benchmark study for successful citizen engagement tools, according to City Nation Place.

Commitment to impactful campaigns

A qualified chartered marketer, she has been in the industry for over 25 years, executing many successful marketing strategies, and inspiring authenticity and solidarity among her teammates.

Ntombela’s commitment to impactful campaigns sets her apart from many other industry leaders.

She is not just interested in likes and reach, but in the social impact aspect where South Africans are celebrated and supported through Brand SA’s Play Your Part programme.

How many South Africans benefitted from the work put in? How many people’s lives were changed for the better?

For Ntombela, marketing is not just a tick-box, but a tool to uplift, empower and inspire.

Marketing can create awareness, change perceptions and provoke positive change - and Ntombela is well aware of its power.