    Old Mutual Retail Mass Market celebrates excellence and inspires growth at 2025 Kick-Off Conferences

    Old Mutual Retail Mass and Foundation cluster set the tone for another year of impact and excellence with its highly anticipated 2025 Kick-Off Conferences, held in February. The event, which took place across multiple locations, served as a platform to celebrate top-performing sales representatives and to launch the sales theme for the year while reinforcing the company’s commitment to inspire its people and the communities in which they work in.
    20 Mar 2025
    As an employer of choice and the trusted brand in South Africa, Old Mutual understands that fostering a dynamic and rewarding work environment is essential. The company continues to invest in training, recognition, and leadership development to inspire its employees, ensuring that they lead with empathy and place people at the heart of their work.

    Recognising excellence: The Rewards and Recognition Programme

    A key highlight of the Kick-Off Conferences was the Rewards and Recognition Programme, which celebrated sales representatives who went above and beyond to achieve their goals in 2024. The initiative underscores Old Mutual’s belief that acknowledging and incentivising exceptional performance is crucial to maintaining high levels of motivation and engagement among employees.

    “An effective employee rewards and recognition program is not just about celebration – it’s about alignment,” said Thionay Morgan, human capital executive at Old Mutual Retail Mass Market. “It helps businesses achieve their strategic objectives by attracting and retaining top talent, increasing employee engagement, and fostering a sense of ownership and accountability.”

    The events featured high-impact workshops, motivational talks, panel discussions, and team-building activities designed to sharpen efficiencies, refresh strategic direction, and unify teams around shared goals. Leadership reflected on the triumphs and learnings of 2024, while top sales representatives took centre stage to share their success stories, offering invaluable insights and inspiration to their peers.

    “At Old Mutual, our employees are our greatest competitive advantage,” Morgan added. “We are committed to cultivating an environment where everyone can thrive. Elevating HR’s strategic contribution to the business and our people is a journey without end, and we remain dedicated to walking this path.”

    At the core of Old Mutual’s ethos is a purpose-driven approach: Championing Positive Futures Every Day. This philosophy, coupled with a values-based, customer-centric culture, continues to build trust in the brand while reinforcing its mission to empower both employees and the communities they serve.

    About Old Mutual Retail Mass Market

    Old Mutual Mass and Foundation cluster serves over 2.9 million customers, providing accessible and affordable financial solutions designed to enhance financial inclusion. With a philosophy of 'from the market, for the market', the company recruits advisers directly from the communities they serve, creating employment opportunities and driving economic growth. Today, Old Mutual boasts thousands of salaried advisers, brokers, franchises, call centre agents, and more than 350 retail branches nationwide, ensuring that its customers receive holistic and convenient financial services tailored to their needs.

