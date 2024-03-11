No limitations for THC - proposed update to Medicines and Related Substances Act

In terms of section 22A(2) of the Medicines and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965 (the Medicines Act), and on the recommendation of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, the Minister of Health has invited interested persons to submit substantiated comments or representations on the proposed update of Schedule 6 to the Medicines Act.

Image source: luis carlos jimenez del rio – 123RF.com

The proposed update to Schedule 6 of the Medicines Act intends to exclude certain cannabis products containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in cannabis, from the operation of the Schedules to the Medicines Act and will, inter alia, permit the manufacturing of cannabis consumer items and products, with no limitation on the percentage of THC content, provided that the items and products have no pharmacological action or medicinal purpose. This will also allow adults to cultivate and possess cannabis in private for personal consumption, with no limitation on the percentage of THC content.

This proposed update appears to be a move away from utilising THC content as a threshold to distinguish between consumable and industrial cannabis. This shift seemingly comes in response to the growing South African market for cannabis products and aims to augment the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill 2023 [B19 – 2020] recently passed by the National Council of Provinces and submitted to the President for his assent and signature.

Interested persons have until Thursday, 14 March 2024 to submit any substantiated comments or representations by emailing az.vog.htlaeh@anawhsum.itolhim or az.vog.htlaeh@ebest.luap.