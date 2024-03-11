Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Law Practice News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Cautionary tale for attorneys: Don't rely on ChatGPT to supply case law

    By Mtho Maphumulo
    11 Mar 2024
    11 Mar 2024
    In a judgment of 20 February 2024, by the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada, a lawyer who had relied on case law generated by ChatGPT dodged a figurative bullet when the court found that, given the circumstances of the case, she should not be slapped with a special cost order in her personal capacity. A brief sum of the said judgment is provided below.
    Image source: bpawesome –
    Image source: bpawesome – 123RF.com

    This case echoes the warnings that have been given by various stakeholders around the world – schools, universities, places of employment, legal practitioners, law bodies, etc. – regarding the irresponsible use of AI.

    Lawyers, like other professionals, have been warned of the dangers associated with the irresponsible usage of AI, and particularly ChatGPT. Given the impact of technological advancements in various sectors and industries, it would be short-sighted to advise lawyers to steer clear of exploring tools and AI platforms – as the takeover by these tools, in the near future, is inevitable.

    At this stage, however, it is pivotal that lawyers who dare use ChatGPT, do so responsibly, failing which there may be unpleasant consequences.

    Brief synopsis of the case

    It is not the aim of this piece to delve into the nitty-gritty of the case, save for the costs’ component, as this is linked to the usage of ChatGPT.

    One party to the court application relied on two non-existent cases which were generated by ChatGPT. It is pertinent to add that these two cases were used in relation to the core part of the application.

    Image source: Kittipong Jirasukhanont –
    How AI, machine learning and ChatGPT are changing the legal system

      3 Apr 2023

    The opposing lawyer, in preparing a reply, searched for these cases, to no avail. He then addressed correspondence to the relevant lawyer requesting copies of the cases relied on.

    Upon searching and not locating the cases, the relevant lawyer responded in an email, and apologised for the cited cases and gave other case citations. Whilst these two cases were never relied on at court by the lawyer, the opposition sought special costs against the relevant lawyer, arguing that a considerable amount of time was spent trying to locate the cited cases, which, had the relevant lawyer not relied on ChatGPT (or not irresponsibly so), would not have happened.

    The representatives of the relevant lawyer argued that the special costs order sought in this matter was in connection with the conduct of the relevant lawyer and issues of conduct fell squarely in the realm of the Law Society. Therefore, the court was not suited to rebuke the conduct by awarding a special cost order in the matter.

    The relevant lawyer argued that she had committed a mistake in relying on the cases generated by ChatGPT. She further argued that she was not aware of the risks associated with the usage of this platform; she had apologised and rectified the mistake by furnishing the opposition with the correct citations; she had informed the Law Society of her mistake; further, she had no intention to deceive the opposition and/or the court.

    Image source: limbi007 –
    Chairbot of the board - can AI take over corporate decision-making?

      3 Mar 2023

    In finding that a special cost order is not justified in this matter, the court considered the following factors: the two non-existent cases were already withdrawn at the time of the hearing; even if the said cases had not been withdrawn at the time of the hearing, they would have likely not been used in court, as there were volumes of other legal sources relied upon by the parties; the opposing party’s legal team was well-resourced, eg. it had three counsel and an article clerk, and the chances of these two non-existent cases making way into the court room were almost non-existent; a book of authorities would have been prepared for handing up in court and the non-existent cases would have been exposed.

    Whilst the court remarked that it was not shielding the lawyer in question - in fact it found this act alarming - it remarked that these factors underscores that the relevant lawyer had no intent to deceive or misdirect the court.

    Conclusion

    The particular factors and circumstances of this case influenced the court to find in favour of the relevant lawyer. In a different case, where circumstances justify, or even with the same/similar facts, but before a different judicial officer, the outcome may be different.

    In this case, it can be argued that the judge was lenient and showed empathy for the lawyer. A different judge could adopt a robust stance.

    The risk of getting a special costs order against you, as a lawyer, in such cases, remains real. The court also took cognisance of the fact that the lawyer in question, through her conduct, had already attracted bad publicity. This is another associated risk, ie. reputational damage.

    Read more: case law, Mtho Maphumulo, ChatGPT
    NextOptions

    About Mtho Maphumulo

    Mtho Maphumulo is a Senior Associate at Adams & Adams, Insurance Department

    Related

    AI hardware could be a bigger power consumption problem than crypto mining. Source: Microsoft Designer.
    OpenAI is getting into the hardware business in the AI arms race
     29 Jan 2024
    Source:
    #WEF24: Startups to test their AI models on European Commission supercomputers
     24 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. Ciaran McKivergan, founder and managing director at 8909 looks at how the migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities is going to make life simultaneously easier and tougher for the creative industry
    #BizTrends2024: Ciaran McKivergan - The migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities
     18 Jan 2024
    Angela Schaerer, digital transformation manager at Curro
    'Blocking AI tools in schools will not stop cheating' - Curro
    16 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Intelligent assistants can bridge generative AI gap
    #BizTrends2024: Intelligent assistants can bridge generative AI gap
     9 Jan 2024
    Image source: Pixabay from
    Insurance legalities: Why you should report a claim as soon as possible
     1 Nov 2023
    #CybersecurityMonth: SA enterprises can benefit from AI cyber protection
    #CybersecurityMonth: SA enterprises can benefit from AI cyber protection
     17 Oct 2023
    Image source: GEORGE DESIPRIS from
    Likely impact of coastal storm surges on insurance policies
     22 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz