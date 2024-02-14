NFVF opens funding applications for 2024/2025: Here's how to apply

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) opened applications this week for submissions for the categories of development Tiers 1 & 2, production, post-production and archive.

Source: © 123rf 123rf The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has opened applications for funding to filmmakers

Experienced filmmakers and those with limited experience can apply for funding for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Funding exclusions include development – Tier 3 - across fiction and non-fiction applications and production of web series across all tiers.

Submissions will close on 8 March 2024, at 5 pm.

“Individuals, companies and organisations may submit funding applications to the NFVF for any of the open funding categories stated above,” says the NFVF.

“Specific conditions are applicable for each funding category, and it is important for applicants to take careful note of these conditions before submitting an application,” it states.

Tier breakdown

The tier breakdown is as follows:

Tier 1 Experienced filmmakers who have a proven track record for developing and producing 3 - 5 theatrically released feature films.

Experienced filmmakers who have a proven track record for developing and producing 3 - 5 theatrically released feature films. Tier 2 Filmmakers with limited experience but who have developed and produced 1 - 2 theatrical feature films, television fiction, documentaries, 2 - 3 short films and/or commercials seeking to venture into feature film development and production.

Filmmakers with limited experience but who have developed and produced 1 - 2 theatrical feature films, television fiction, documentaries, 2 - 3 short films and/or commercials seeking to venture into feature film development and production. Tier 3 New entrants into the industry, particularly recent film school graduates from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. This intervention is geared towards first-time filmmakers having a “calling card” in the film industry. This tier is only eligible for short film funding.

The NFVF Funding Policy may be downloaded here.

“Applications submitted before 23 February 2024 will receive a priority compliance assessment. This means if your application is non-compliant, you will be timeously informed and have an opportunity to make corrections before the official closing date,” the NFVF says.

Applicants need to register and complete the online application form using the following link.

Applicants have been advised to note the following disclaimers: