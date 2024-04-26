Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund (MMEF) debuts on the JPP Platform

MMEF focuses on the vibrant media and entertainment sectors in South Africa, such as broadcast and streaming television productions, out-of-home media, and dynamic advertising. This fund offers an exciting opportunity for investors to participate in a high-yielding arena, with projected returns between 16% to 24% per annum, and a current yield of 18% per annum.
Investors looking to capitalise on this opportunity can now invest directly through the JPP platform. Detailed investment materials and terms are available on the platform to ensure informed decision-making. For seamless processing, investors are advised to provide all required documentation as specified in the investment process.
The MMEF stands as a beacon of growth and innovation in the South African media landscape, offering both substantial financial returns and a chance to contribute to the cultural and economic enrichment of the region. This fund not only aims for financial success but also for significant social impact, aligning with Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBB-EEE) standards.
For more details about investing in MMEF, please contact our Client Support team at:
The MME Fund is managed by Unum Capital (FSP 564) and administered by Lifecycle Investments (FSP 52896) MMEF is dedicated to supporting and expanding the media and entertainment industry through strategic investments that leverage deep industry insights and innovative financial solutions.
For further information:
Please contact Nathaniel Bricknell, Portfolio Manager, at Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund phone: 082 825 4658