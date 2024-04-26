Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund (MMEF) debuts on the JPP Platform

eQVest Limited is proud to announce that it’s high-yielding Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund (MMEF) is now available for investment through the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Private Placement (JPP) platform, an innovative marketplace connecting institutional, corporate, and retail investors with high growth opportunities.

MMEF focuses on the vibrant media and entertainment sectors in South Africa, such as broadcast and streaming television productions, out-of-home media, and dynamic advertising. This fund offers an exciting opportunity for investors to participate in a high-yielding arena, with projected returns between 16% to 24% per annum, and a current yield of 18% per annum.

Investors looking to capitalise on this opportunity can now invest directly through the JPP platform. Detailed investment materials and terms are available on the platform to ensure informed decision-making. For seamless processing, investors are advised to provide all required documentation as specified in the investment process.

The MMEF stands as a beacon of growth and innovation in the South African media landscape, offering both substantial financial returns and a chance to contribute to the cultural and economic enrichment of the region. This fund not only aims for financial success but also for significant social impact, aligning with Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBB-EEE) standards.

For more details about investing in MMEF, please contact our Client Support team at:

Phone: 011 384 2960/1

