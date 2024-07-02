Industries

Taxation & Regulation Company news South Africa

    Red Tape Compliance Services: Your partner in navigating South Africa's regulatory landscape

    Issued by eQvest
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    In the fast-paced world of business, regulatory compliance can often feel like a cumbersome burden, diverting your focus from core operations and strategic growth. At Red Tape Compliance Services, we understand the importance of letting you concentrate on what you do best - running your business - while we expertly manage the intricacies of compliance.
    Why Partner with Red Tape Compliance Services?

    Our organisation specialises in providing digitally streamlined services that ensure your business adheres to all necessary regulations as outlined by South Africa’s legal code, including comprehensive compliance with the Companies Act. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver efficient, effective, and seamless compliance solutions, enabling you to elevate your business’s governance practices without the hassle.

    Our services:

    CIPC compliance

    Effortlessly meet corporate compliance standards, from annual returns to governance. Our CIPC services are designed to streamline your compliance processes and ensure your business operates within legal frameworks.

    • CIPC company registration: R400
    • CIPC company amendments: R250

    NCR compliance

    Safeguard your position in the credit industry by navigating regulations with ease. Our NCR services cover everything from initial registration to ongoing consumer protection, ensuring you remain compliant and competitive.

    • NCR application: R15,000
    • NCR application renewal (Excluding NCR Fee): R5,000
    • NCR amendments (Excluding NCR Fee): R500

    UBO compliance

    Ensure transparency and meet regulatory ultimate beneficiary ownership (UBO) requirements effortlessly. Our expert services help you maintain trust and accountability in your business operations.

    • Ultimate beneficiary compliance: R1,000

    Shelf companies

    Accelerate your business setup with our pre-registered shelf companies, complete with NCR or Vat registration.

    • NCR registered shelf company: R60,000
    • Vat registered shelf company: R30,000

    Contact us

    Ready to simplify your compliance journey? Contact us today to learn more about how our services can benefit your business. Our dedicated team is here to support you every step of the way.

    At Red Tape Compliance Services, we take care of the red tape so you can focus on what truly matters - your business’s success. 

    Partner with us and experience the freedom of streamlined compliance today.

    Please note that all pricing shown is excluding Vat.

    eQvest
    eQvest is a Crowdfunding Platform that allows you to earn between 16% and 24% per annum on your investments.
