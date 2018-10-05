Women's Month
Women's Month Company news

Simple Skin celebrates Women's Month with official launch in August 2024

Issued by eQvest
1 Aug 2024
1 Aug 2024
In celebration of Women's Month, Simple Skin is thrilled to announce its official launch this August 2024. Dedicated to providing natural, effective, and affordable skincare solutions for all skin types, Simple Skin aims to redefine beauty standards and empower women everywhere.
Simple Skin offers a range of skincare products meticulously crafted from locally sourced, vegan, and organic ingredients. Free from harsh ingredients our products are designed to nourish and rejuvenate all skin types. From hydrating serums to soothing masks, Simple Skin delivers results you can trust.

"Keeping it Simple”, This tagline reflects our commitment to celebrating the beauty of everyone by providing pure, sustainable, and accessible skincare. Simple Skin's mission is to make high-quality skincare available to all, setting a new standard in the beauty industry.

To mark our launch during Women's Month, Simple Skin is offering an exclusive promotion. Customers can use the code SELFCARE at checkout to receive 15% off their order. This special offer underscores our dedication to self-care and empowering women to feel confident and beautiful in their skin.

"We are excited to launch Simple Skin during such a significant month dedicated to honouring and celebrating women," says Kim Potgieter, Founder of Simple Skin. "Our products are designed to highlight and enhance the natural beauty of every individual, and we are proud to provide skincare solutions that are as kind to the environment as they are to the skin."

Simple Skin is not just about skincare; it’s about setting a new beauty standard that prioritizes purity, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Our launch during Women's Month is a testament to our commitment to these values and our support for the empowerment of women everywhere.

For more information about Simple Skin and to shop our range of products, visit www.simpleskin.co.za.

About Simple Skin

Simple Skin is a natural skincare brand offering products that are locally sourced, vegan, and organic. Our mission is to provide natural skincare that is accessible to anyone, free from harsh chemicals, and designed to celebrate the beauty of everyone. With a focus on sustainability and purity, Simple Skin is setting a new standard in the beauty industry.

Contact

Simple Skin

az.oc.nikselpmis@ofni
068 716 5574
www.simpleskin.co.za

Social Media

Follow us on:
Instagram: @SimpleSkinHub
Facebook: Simple Skin
Twitter: @SimpleSkinHub

eQvest
eQvest is a Crowdfunding Platform that allows you to earn between 16% and 24% per annum on your investments.
