Union Credit: Empowering business growth with tailored financial solutions

Union Credit, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions for businesses across South Africa, is proud to announce its continued commitment to empowering businesses by offering tailor-made credit facilities designed to fuel sustainable growth. As a trusted partner in business finance, Union Credit is dedicated to bridging the gap between ambition and achievement for companies of all sizes.

About Union Credit

Union Credit was founded with a singular mission: To empower businesses by providing access to flexible, affordable financial solutions that are aligned with their unique needs.

With an extensive understanding of the local market, Union Credit offers a range of customized financing options that enable businesses to seize opportunities, improve cash flow, and expand their operations.

In today’s competitive environment, businesses require more than just financial support – they need a partner that understands their challenges and goals.

Union Credit not only provides funding but also works closely with each client to ensure long-term financial health.

Key services and offerings

Tailored loan solutions: Union Credit offers a variety of financial products, including term loans, working capital loans, payroll financing, and expansion funding. Businesses can access financing with competitive rates and terms tailored to their operational needs.



Flexible credit facilities: Designed for dynamic businesses, our credit facilities enable companies to manage cash flow and respond swiftly to emerging opportunities. Union Credit provides funding solutions starting from R350,000 with an affordable interest rate of just 4% per month.



Business support services: Union Credit goes beyond providing finance by offering expert financial advice, helping businesses with financial planning, and guiding them through the complexities of loan applications.

Our commitment to growth

At Union Credit, we understand the importance of timely financial support in driving business success. Our team of experienced financial experts works diligently to provide swift loan approvals and personalised service to every client, ensuring they have the financial resources to succeed. Union Credit believes that every business, no matter its size, deserves a chance to grow, thrive, and contribute to the economy.

Customer success stories

Numerous businesses have already benefited from Union Credit’s solutions. From small manufacturers looking to increase production capacity to medium-sized service providers expanding into new regions, our clients have experienced significant improvements in cash flow, operational efficiency, and profitability. We take pride in being part of their journey to success.

Looking to the future

Union Credit remains committed to innovation and financial inclusion, with plans to expand its services to reach even more businesses across South Africa. With a growing portfolio of clients and a focus on customer-centric solutions, Union Credit aims to become the go-to financial partner for businesses looking to scale and succeed in today’s economy.

