Investing in the Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund (MMEF): Simple, secure, and high-yielding

As the media and entertainment sector in South Africa continues its remarkable growth trajectory, the Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund (MMEF) stands out as a pioneering financial catalyst.

Launched in July 2023, MMEF focuses on seizing high-potential opportunities within this vibrant industry, particularly in television, out-of-home media, and dynamic advertising. With its approval on the Johannesburg Private Placements (JPP) platform of the JSE, MMEF offers investors a unique and lucrative opportunity to be part of the future of South African media and entertainment.

Here's why investing in MMEF is simple, secure, and highly rewarding.

A streamlined investment process

Investing in MMEF is designed to be straightforward and accessible. Potential investors can explore the fund’s latest performance and opportunities through a detailed fund fact sheet available on the official MMEF website. The user-friendly interface and clear instructions ensure that even first-time investors can navigate the process with ease.

To start the investment process, interested parties can reach out to Unum Capital’s Client Support team via phone or email. Dedicated professionals are available to guide investors through each step, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. Additionally, the website provides comprehensive resources and FAQs to address common queries and offer further insights into the fund’s operations and benefits.

High-yielding returns

One of the standout features of MMEF is its impressive returns. As of July 2024, the fund is delivering returns of 18% per annum, significantly higher than many traditional investment opportunities. This performance underscores the fund’s strategic vision and effective management, making it an attractive option for investors seeking substantial financial growth.

MMEF’s investment strategy is tailored to identify and support high-potential projects within the South African media and entertainment sector. By financing high-quality movies and series for streaming platforms, investing in advertising space, funding billboards and other outdoor advertising mediums, and providing resources for acquiring production and broadcast equipment, MMEF ensures a diversified and resilient portfolio. This comprehensive approach allows the fund to capitalize on emerging trends and market demands, securing sustainable financial growth and long-term value for stakeholders.

Secure and responsible investing

MMEF employs a robust risk mitigation strategy to navigate the complexities of the media and entertainment sector. This includes thorough due diligence, strategic diversification of investments, and ongoing monitoring of industry trends and regulatory changes. By prioritising projects with strong market potential and establishing clear contractual agreements, the fund minimises financial risks while maximizing opportunities for success.

Moreover, MMEF is deeply committed to fostering social impact through its investment strategy. The fund prioritises projects that align with Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBB-EEE) principles, actively seeking opportunities that benefit communities and contribute to the transformation of the South African media and entertainment landscape. This commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and the empowerment of local talent ensures that MMEF not only achieves financial success but also contributes to societal and cultural enrichment.

Joining the journey

Investors looking to be part of this exciting journey can explore the fund’s latest performance and opportunities through the detailed fund fact sheet available here. For more information or to start the investment process, please contact our investor relationship manager on: az.oc.tsevqe@tsevni or our financial advisor on az.oc.dnufemm@ofni.

Call us today: +27 60 532 3053 / +27 12 285 0996

The Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund is not just an investment; it’s a gateway to the future of South African media and entertainment. With its impressive returns, strategic vision, and commitment to social impact, MMEF offers a unique and rewarding investment opportunity. Join us in transforming the media landscape and unlocking new opportunities for storytelling, cultural expression, and technological advancements.



