Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

eQvestTenacityPRIrvine PartnersBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBizcommunity.comTBWADMASAPrimedia BroadcastingKantarAFDASocial PlacesTDMCDaily MaverickPromiseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    What exactly is creative PR and does it exist?

    Sasha KupritzBy Sasha Kupritz, issued by TenacityPR
    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    I often get asked what is Creative B2B PR? My usual reply relates to the Cannes Lion category“The Creative B2B Lions celebrate game-changing creativity and effectiveness in work for products and services that are purchased by professionals on behalf of businesses". The work will need to demonstrate a blend of short-term tactics and long-term brand-building strategies that connect with customers, improve brand health and ultimately drive growth.”
    What exactly is creative PR and does it exist?

    Ultimately, creativity is synonymous with memorability. It’s a chance to break out of the mould and get noticed. All too often, brands assume that creative approaches aren’t right for PR B2B audiences. Creative B2B isn’t about trying untested ideas - it’s about doing something memorable, telling compelling stories, and connecting with new potential customers. Incorporating creative implementation is a good avenue for Creative B2B strategies to grow brand awareness and trust without breaking the bank.

    Redefining what creativity actually means

    Creativity is the buzzword of the century and if I had to ask a million people what it means, their responses would greatly vary. How bold are you willing to go? Ask yourself what creativity means to you and your business, and PR will set you on the right path.

    What is the different between pr and creative PR

    Public relations (PR) and creative PR serve related but distinct functions within the realm of communication and marketing. While also focused on managing public belief, creative PR aims to engage the audience more deeply through innovative and often more entertaining methods. It blends traditional PR strategies with creative marketing and advertising techniques.

    Key differences

    Traditional PR is often more focused on media relations and maintaining a stable public image, while creative PR emphasizes innovation, engagement, and the creation of buzz through unique and imaginative campaigns.

    Traditional PR relies on established media outlets and straightforward communication, while creative PR incorporates modern digital tools and creative content to attract and retain audience attention.

    Traditional PR tends to be more formal and structured, whereas Creative PR is more flexible and dynamic, often pushing the boundaries of conventional communication strategies.

    What makes creative B2B so compelling

    Creative B2B PR campaigns can be exceptionally powerful for businesses of all stripes. They can help drive brand awareness and salience with key B2B audiences, position senior business leaders as industry experts and drive interest in the products or services businesses offer.

    In this sense, the Creative B2B PR discipline is no different to PR more broadly, which has needed to continually to adapt to a changing media landscape and the evolving ways in which we consume content.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Sasha Kupritz

    Sasha Kupritz is a public relations specialist at TenacityPR.
    TenacityPR
    TenacityPR is a generator of content for ideas, angles, pitches and storytelling. We see content differently, and through our expertise in multi-platform PR, we have worked across the board for well known brands from financial to arts and entertainment.
    Related" >

    Related

    Source © Jakub Jirsák Creative PR is about the role that PR plays in amplifying brand storytelling, without any gimmicks or other PR tools besides earned and owned
    Why the SA PR industry should be competing on a global level
     31 Mar 2023
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz