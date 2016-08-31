Motherland OMNi and Matriarch partner for powerful brand experiences

Motherland OMNi, a leading community and brand experience partner, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Matriarch, an award-winning experiential marketing agency. This collaboration unlocks a powerful synergy, combining Motherland OMNi's expertise in authentic community engagement with Matriarch's renowned ability to craft impactful, insight led brand activations.

This partnership unlocks exciting possibilities for companies seeking to:

Capture attention and get people to directly engage with their products and services.



Build authentic and meaningful brand relationships.



Create unforgettable experiences that resonate emotionally and inspire people to act.



Grow sales and market share by stimulating interest and desire for brands in the purchase environment.

In today's marketing landscape, genuinely connecting with people in the real, live spaces that they inhabit is essential to success. Brand activations offer a powerful solution.

Chief executive officer at Motherland OMNi, Alungile Sixishe explains: “We’ve seen the results of traditional marketing, which treats customers as passive recipients of a company's message. At Motherland OMNi, we believe in experiential marketing, which involves companies directly interacting with consumers and frequently provides insight into the progress of an advertising campaign. This enables a business to build a relationship with its customers by allowing them to physically participate in the campaign.”

With over two decades of experience, Matriarch holds the key to unlocking meaningful connections that fuel brand love. As Billy Lascaris, managing director of Matriarch, aptly states, "We put your brand into the hands and hearts of people, we get them to learn, engage, and take action. Using our proprietary Matriarch Model © we move people emotionally and physically."

With a shared vision to create powerful brand experiences, this partnership brings together Motherland OMNi's proficiency in communities and events with Matriarch's years of crafting innovative experiences that personally resonate with people and deliver results. This amplifies Motherland OMNi's mission to forge genuine connections between brands and communities. Together, the two entities will create activations that go beyond the hype, leave a lasting impression, foster brand loyalty and drive sales.

Motherland OMNi and Matriarch's partnership is a commitment to growth and empowerment. Empowerment of people and communities and growth of brand knowledge, interest, and market share. In a lot of instances, the brand activations will also provide income opportunities for communities. We are excited to see the results the partnership will yield and look forward to continually improving our outcomes-based methodology.

With 15 years of experience, Alungile Sixishe spearheads the Motherland OMNi team in their drive to optimise effectiveness through accurate presence and movement data, which allows them to tailor any campaign to the specific community.

Leading Matriarch’s expertise is Billy Lascaris, with over 25 years of experience in delivering award-winning campaigns that impact the bottom line. Having worked across continents with leading brands and startups, Billy brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven record of accomplishment to this powerful partnership.

Together, Motherland OMNi and Matriarch offer an unparalleled combination of community understanding and brand activation expertise, focussed on moving people to action and driving meaningful and measurable outcomes.

Ready to create brand activations that make every moment count? Contact Motherland OMNi and Matriarch to learn how their partnership can ignite your brand.