Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila now available in SA

Cincoro Tequila founded by basketball legend Michael Jordan and four fellow NBA owners, has officially touched down in South Africa.

Image supplied

Cincoro meaning “FiveGold” in Spanish (Cinco Oro), represents the five highly competitive, rival founders coming together over their shared commitment to creating the Gold Standard in Tequila.

The idea of Cincoro originated from a dinner conversation in 2016 between Jordan (Charlotte Hornets), Jeanie Buss (Los Angeles Lakers), Wes Edens (Milwaukee Bucks), Wyc Grousbeck, and Emilia Fazzalari (Boston Celtics).

They had come for NBA-related meetings, but as the night unfolded the dinner conversations became more personal. They discovered a shared love and passion for tequila and they decided to create a tequila that could compete against the world’s best cognacs and whiskies.

Rushing the process was not an option as perfection was their desired outcome. They decided to go straight to the source: the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, where the world’s best agave is grown.

They worked alongside master distillers, agave farmers, and industry experts, refining their approach until they found the perfect balance. With six years of craftsmanship and a blend of highland and lowland 100% Blue Weber Agave, the Cincoro Tequila was born.

The unique 5-sided bottle represents the five founders and features 23-degree angles inspired by Michael Jordan's jersey number.

Speaking at the launch, Nicola Hickman, KWV brand manager, shared, “South Africans appreciate luxury and craft, and Cincoro brings both in a way we’ve never seen before.”

Cincoro Tequila is available for purchase online.