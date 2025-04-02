Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Burger KingVolpesMall of AfricaSmart MediaMegaVision MediaBizcommunity.comMpactBrandMappOnPoint PRKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail FMCG

    Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila now available in SA

    Cincoro Tequila founded by basketball legend Michael Jordan and four fellow NBA owners, has officially touched down in South Africa.
    9 Apr 2025
    9 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Cincoro meaning “FiveGold” in Spanish (Cinco Oro), represents the five highly competitive, rival founders coming together over their shared commitment to creating the Gold Standard in Tequila.

    The idea of Cincoro originated from a dinner conversation in 2016 between Jordan (Charlotte Hornets), Jeanie Buss (Los Angeles Lakers), Wes Edens (Milwaukee Bucks), Wyc Grousbeck, and Emilia Fazzalari (Boston Celtics).

    They had come for NBA-related meetings, but as the night unfolded the dinner conversations became more personal. They discovered a shared love and passion for tequila and they decided to create a tequila that could compete against the world’s best cognacs and whiskies.

    Rushing the process was not an option as perfection was their desired outcome. They decided to go straight to the source: the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, where the world’s best agave is grown.

    They worked alongside master distillers, agave farmers, and industry experts, refining their approach until they found the perfect balance. With six years of craftsmanship and a blend of highland and lowland 100% Blue Weber Agave, the Cincoro Tequila was born.

    The unique 5-sided bottle represents the five founders and features 23-degree angles inspired by Michael Jordan's jersey number.

    Speaking at the launch, Nicola Hickman, KWV brand manager, shared, “South Africans appreciate luxury and craft, and Cincoro brings both in a way we’ve never seen before.”

    Cincoro Tequila is available for purchase online.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz