Media agencies pull Kate Middleton's photo amid manipulation allegations

Multiple media agencies have withdrawn the first official photo of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales following her recent abdominal surgery, amid suspicions of image manipulation.

Kate Middleton pictured with her children. Source: Kensington Palace.

The Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Getty Images, and Agence France-Presse (AFP) have all issued notices advising against the use of the image featuring Kate and her three children, originally released by Kensington Palace.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C �� The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ

— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

Middleton's recent absence from public appearances has fueled widespread online speculation about her condition and well-being.