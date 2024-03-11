Industries

    Media agencies pull Kate Middleton's photo amid manipulation allegations

    11 Mar 2024
    11 Mar 2024
    Multiple media agencies have withdrawn the first official photo of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales following her recent abdominal surgery, amid suspicions of image manipulation.
    Kate Middleton pictured with her children. Source: Kensington Palace.
    Kate Middleton pictured with her children. Source: Kensington Palace.

    The Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Getty Images, and Agence France-Presse (AFP) have all issued notices advising against the use of the image featuring Kate and her three children, originally released by Kensington Palace.

    Middleton's recent absence from public appearances has fueled widespread online speculation about her condition and well-being.
