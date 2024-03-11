Media agencies pull Kate Middleton's photo amid manipulation allegations

The Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Getty Images, and Agence France-Presse (AFP) have all issued notices advising against the use of the image featuring Kate and her three children, originally released by Kensington Palace.
Middleton's recent absence from public appearances has fueled widespread online speculation about her condition and well-being.
Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.
Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C
The Prince of Wales, 2024
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024
No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning's photo of Kate and her children. Some of them have claimed "the source [the palace] has manipulated the image".
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024