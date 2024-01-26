Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Lower inflation a positive indicator for potential interest-rate cuts, says Dr Andrew Golding

    Andrew GoldingBy Andrew Golding
    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    With headline inflation easing to 5.1% in December 2023, down from 5.5% in November and a high of 7.1% in March 2023, as anticipated, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% for the fourth consecutive meeting, as announced on Thursday, 25 January 2024.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    While the stability of the repo rate is positive news for the housing market, the current higher debt costs as a result of the prevailing interest rates, means that consumers – including home buyers and existing mortgage holders - and businesses remain under pressure amid a tepid economy, with ongoing load shedding and increased electricity and other municipal tariffs weighing heavily on all sectors.

    Lower inflation and interest-rate cuts are inevitably positive for consumer confidence, a crucial ingredient for renewed buoyancy in the housing market.

    Notably, according to FNB statistics, financial pressure accounted for 25% of all residential property sales in Q4 2023, exceeding the historical average of 18% and now the most important reason cited by sellers. Reduced interest rates would help boost economic confidence and encourage increased housing market activity, with the likelihood of a new cycle of real house-price growth.

    While there is little disagreement over the fact that interest rates have peaked and are ultimately headed lower this year, there is less certainty as to both the timing and extent of those cuts.

    As the Governor of the Reserve Bank has clearly stated his intention to cement inflation expectations around the mid-point (4.5%) before taking his foot off the brake, local market expectations seem to be shifting to the first cut in rates materialising during the second half of the year.

    SA is unlikely to start reducing the repo rate until the Fed makes the first move. Initial optimism that the Fed could start cutting interest rates in March has faded with the first reduction expected in the second quarter – or later.

    However, according to market analysts, it appears likely that the Reserve Bank will cut by a total of 75 basis points during the second half of the year, with further cuts possible in 2025.

    Residential property trends in South Africa

    According to the Pam Golding Residential Property Index, national house price inflation stabilised at +2.7% in Q4 2023. Unsurprisingly, due to the strong demand for homes in the lower price band, house price inflation in the category below R1m continued to accelerate in Q4 2023, averaging +7.1%.

    Cape Town continued to outperform relative to other major metro housing markets during the period from January to September 2023 (latest data), with house price growth of 3.46%, followed by Nelson Mandela Bay at 1.51%, Tshwane 1.41%, Ekurhuleni 1.37%, eThekwini 1.05% and Johannesburg -0.68%.

    Source: Supplied. Rhys Dyer is the chief executive officer of ooba Home Loans.
    #BizTrends2024: Emerging developments in the home loan landscape

      3 days

    Positively, according to FNB’s Estate Agent Survey Q4 2023, average time on the market has improved slightly, while according to ooba Home Loans, first-time home buyer applications remained stable and actually increased marginally last year (2023) in Gauteng South and East, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State. In addition, ooba Home Loans reports that the average concession relative to prime averaged -0.44% last year compared to -0.38% in 2022.

    Bucking current trends, and also according to ooba Home Loans, the demand for investment or buy-to-rent properties soared in December 2023, rising to 14.9% of total applications – the highest since November 2008. Demand in the Western Cape remained the driving force behind the national rebound, accounting for a whopping 30% of total applications received in Q4 2023.

    Pam Golding Properties is also experiencing increased activity and enquiries in the high-end luxury market from R25m upwards, in prime, sought-after locations particularly in Cape Town, Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, and Garden Route areas such as Plettenberg Bay and Knysna.

    Read more: Andrew Golding, Pam Golding Property Group
    NextOptions

    About Andrew Golding

    Andrew Golding is the chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group.


    Related

    Source: Supplied. Andrew Golding is the chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group.
    #MTBPS: Economic-growth reforms including infrastructure investment will ultimately benefit the housing sector
     2 Nov 2023
    Business Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader
    Broad MediaBusiness Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader
    SA's young population, changing lifestyles drive shift to sectional title homes
    SA's young population, changing lifestyles drive shift to sectional title homes
     7 Aug 2023
    Position your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk
    Broad MediaPosition your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk
    Steady repo rate encouraging news for existing, aspiring mortgage holders
    Steady repo rate encouraging news for existing, aspiring mortgage holders
     21 Jul 2023
    Demographic dynamics: Real estate's need to respond to shifting population trends
    Demographic dynamics: Real estate's need to respond to shifting population trends
    30 Jun 2023
    Solar most popular 'green' feature among home buyers - survey
    Solar most popular 'green' feature among home buyers - survey
    18 May 2023
    SA's major metros show marked increase in residential property sales
    SA's major metros show marked increase in residential property sales
    20 Feb 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz