    Licensing officials in court on fraud, corruption allegations

    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    Eleven licensing officials are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday on allegations of fraud and corruption.
    Image source: warrengoldswain – 123RF.com
    Image source: warrengoldswain – 123RF.com

    The officials were arrested in Ladybrand in the Free State, Elukwatini in Mpumalanga and Rayton in Gauteng after a three-year investigation that identified examiners who were fraudulently issuing driver’s licences and roadworthy certificates at various testing stations.

    The investigation was initiated by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and registered by the Hawks as a collaborative effort.

    Image source: Darwis Alwan from
    Online booking system for drivers licence renewals to go national

    18 Nov 2021

    “The investigation has established a link in corruption in all three provinces. The majority of the arrested officials are based at Lengau Testing Centre in Bloemfontein. This is part of ongoing efforts to remove all risk factors that contribute to a high number of crashes, injuries and fatalities on the roads.

    “Investigations continue and more arrests are expected. The RTMC commends all the officers who were involved in this investigation. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and malfeasance to az.oc.cmtr@ucatn or by WhatsApp to 083 293 7989,” the Corporation said on Monday.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    More industry news

