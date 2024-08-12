Lerato Songelwa: Doubt - An unfortunate consequence of being a pioneer

It’s difficult to aim for a goal when you haven’t seen evidence that the goal can be achieved. Lerato Songelwa, the first Black woman managing director of Burson in South Africa knows this only too well.

Source: © LinkedIn LinkedIn Lerato Songelwa, the first Black woman managing director of Burson in South Africa

Absence of Black women

While it’s not unusual to see women in leadership positions in PR, the absence of Black women role models during her career made Songelwa conscious of the need for better representation.

“While I could see women in leadership, I couldn’t see women who I identified with, being a Black woman coming from Soweto,” she says.

Songelwa decided early on that she was going to take control of her career.

That meant having a clear idea of what she was after and the temerity to pursue it.

It also meant eschewing some of the conventional wisdom that might have held her back as she looked for an environment where she could thrive.

Strong women leaders

She found it at Burson and made a point of seizing opportunities that led to her rising through the ranks quickly.

"In the eight years I've been at Burson, I've seen firsthand the power of strong leadership," Songelwa shares.

"I was fortunate enough to have strong women leaders who saw something in me, even when I doubted myself.

“Their guidance wasn't just about the technical skills, but about navigating the complexities of the workplace, finding my voice, and advocating for myself."

A Passion to play it forward

This experience ignited a passion within her – a passion to pay it forward.

Today, Songelwa is known not only for her strategic brilliance but for her dedication to nurturing the next generation of PR powerhouses.

Within Burson, she's a champion for young staff, providing guidance and opportunities that foster growth.

But her impact reaches far beyond the agency walls.

Songelwa is also a dedicated mentor to PR students, sharing her insights on building a strong personal brand that aligns with their values and the values of the organizations they aspire to join.

"It's about empowering them to own their narratives," she explains.

"To understand that their unique perspective is an asset and that aligning their personal brand with their professional goals is key to a fulfilling career."

A nagging doubt

Songelwa's story is a testament to the power of mentorship and the ripple effect it creates. By lifting others as she climbed, she's not only shaping individual careers but contributing to a more inclusive and empowered future for women in PR.

However, when the MD role came up, she still felt a nagging doubt.

“I did not want to be given this position as a ‘token black girl’,” says Songelwa.

“I had to be given this position because I deserved it and because I had room to grow the business to the next level. That for me was important.”

That doubt is an unfortunate consequence of being a pioneer and Songelwa, but like her fellow female leaders Claudelle Naidoo, CEO of GroupM for sub-Saharan Africa and Tebogo Skwambane, WPP country manager for South Africa, she is working to ensure that the next generation of women leaders never has to experience it.

“Women play a critical role in driving transformation and promoting gender equality,” she says.

“We need to be comfortable to advocate for ourselves by actively seeking those opportunities, negotiating for fair compensation and expressing our career goals. We are very hard on ourselves and it’s time that we change the narrative around how we look at things.”