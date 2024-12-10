Marketing & Media Branding
    Introducing We Are Bizarre’s bold new brand

    Issued by Sunshinegun
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    A bold new agency has entered the scene – and the team at Sunshinegun had the privilege of bringing their identity to life.
    Introducing We Are Bizarre&#x2019;s bold new brand

    We Are Bizarre is not your typical agency. They specialise in solving hard problems by embracing flexible perspectives and pushing the boundaries of creativity. For them, there’s no such thing as 'too much'. No idea is too radical, no solution too unconventional, and no possibility too strange to explore.

    This philosophy inspired Sunshinegun’s design approach, resulting in a brand identity that is as dynamic and unconventional as they are. Warped and bendy, the design invites you to stretch your imagination and look at the world from fresh perspectives.

    Introducing We Are Bizarre&#x2019;s bold new brand

    At the same time, the brand reflects safety and openness – key values for an agency that encourages stepping outside comfort zones to embrace bold, innovative ideas. The team at Sunshinegun ensured the design balances creative freedom with functional usability, systematising elements to create order amidst the constructive chaos.

    We Are Bizarre’s new brand is more than just an aesthetic, it embodies their mission to transform their clients’ brands with ideas that are as effective as they are outrageous.

    With this launch, We Are Bizarre is set to redefine what it means to challenge norms in the industry – one groundbreaking solution at a time.

    Introducing We Are Bizarre&#x2019;s bold new brand


    Sunshinegun
    Sunshinegun is brand design studio specialising in brand strategy, design, packaging, and digital solutions. Our team is passionate about helping brands shine. From iconic designs to innovative strategies, we deliver projects that truly make a difference. [[www.sunshinegun.com]]
    Let's do Biz