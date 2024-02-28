Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSkin RenewalCOHSASAMedihelpEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Hospital Groups Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Will Action SA get an upper hand in Gauteng since the ANC is losing all its power

Will Action SA get an upper hand in Gauteng since the ANC is losing all its power

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Intercare launches Employee Recognition Initiative to celebrate outstanding contributions

    Issued by Intercare
    28 Feb 2024
    28 Feb 2024
    Intercare is thrilled to announce the launch of a new Employee Recognition Initiative, designed to celebrate and honor the exceptional contributions of its employees who exemplify the company's values and purpose. This initiative underscores Intercare's commitment to recognising its team members' dedication, commitment, and passion.
    Intercare launches Employee Recognition Initiative to celebrate outstanding contributions

    Unlike traditional recognition programs, the Employee Recognition Initiative focuses on informal, in-facility recognition, empowering line managers to nominate colleagues or teams who best embody Intercare's values and purpose.

    "We are excited to launch this initiative to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Stefan Strauss, group executive: Human Capital. "Recognising and celebrating our values and purpose is its own reward and a testament to the culture we've cultivated together."

    The initiative will culminate in Quarterly Connect events and other celebrations, including Support Team Day, Nurses Day, Heritage Day, and Long Service Awards. Employees will be nominated by facility line managers and department heads, with awards specific to the values of Excellence, Innovation, and People-Centredness, as well as Intercare's purpose of "Making people feel better."

    Acknowledged employees from each quarter will have the opportunity to be invited to the annual Intercare Awards ceremony, where the overall winners for the Intercare Group will be announced. The Intercare Awards will occur in Pretoria on Thursday, 21 November 2024.

    "We encourage all employees to actively participate in this program by embodying our values daily," Strauss added.

    About Intercare:

    Intercare is a leading provider of healthcare services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across South Africa. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and people-centredness, Intercare is committed to making people feel better.

    Read more: Intercare Group, Intercare
    NextOptions
    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.

    Related

    Say ahh! The power of regular dental check-ups
    IntercareSay ahh! The power of regular dental check-ups
    Intercare classic road race
    IntercareIntercare classic road race
    Can my dentist diagnose diabetes?
    IntercareCan my dentist diagnose diabetes?
    Intercare Polokwane Medical and Dental Centre
    IntercareIntercare Polokwane Medical and Dental Centre
    Healthy habits your dentist wishes you would follow
    IntercareHealthy habits your dentist wishes you would follow
    Vitamins for healthy teeth
    IntercareVitamins for healthy teeth
    Intercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre open in August 2023
    IntercareIntercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre open in August 2023
    Do I need sinus surgery?
    IntercareDo I need sinus surgery?
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz