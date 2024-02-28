Intercare launches Employee Recognition Initiative to celebrate outstanding contributions

Intercare is thrilled to announce the launch of a new Employee Recognition Initiative, designed to celebrate and honor the exceptional contributions of its employees who exemplify the company's values and purpose. This initiative underscores Intercare's commitment to recognising its team members' dedication, commitment, and passion.

Unlike traditional recognition programs, the Employee Recognition Initiative focuses on informal, in-facility recognition, empowering line managers to nominate colleagues or teams who best embody Intercare's values and purpose.

"We are excited to launch this initiative to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Stefan Strauss, group executive: Human Capital. "Recognising and celebrating our values and purpose is its own reward and a testament to the culture we've cultivated together."

The initiative will culminate in Quarterly Connect events and other celebrations, including Support Team Day, Nurses Day, Heritage Day, and Long Service Awards. Employees will be nominated by facility line managers and department heads, with awards specific to the values of Excellence, Innovation, and People-Centredness, as well as Intercare's purpose of "Making people feel better."

Acknowledged employees from each quarter will have the opportunity to be invited to the annual Intercare Awards ceremony, where the overall winners for the Intercare Group will be announced. The Intercare Awards will occur in Pretoria on Thursday, 21 November 2024.

"We encourage all employees to actively participate in this program by embodying our values daily," Strauss added.

About Intercare:

Intercare is a leading provider of healthcare services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across South Africa. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and people-centredness, Intercare is committed to making people feel better.