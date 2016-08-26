HostAfrica acquires Naijawebhost to strengthen Nigerian market presence

HostAfrica has announced its latest strategic acquisition: Naijawebhost, a Nigerian-based hosting company. This marks HostAfrica's second major investment in Nigeria. In 2021, HostAfrica acquired DomainKing, which had over 6% domain market share.

Founded in 2019 by Joseph Dennis Zaman, w3naija rebranded to Naijawebhost. It had grown into a reputable web design agency. In 2020, it diversified to focus on web hosting services. Naijawebhost is a key player in the Nigerian hosting market with a large customer base.

Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica, expressed optimism about the acquisition. "This strategic move underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in Nigeria. Naijawebhost has a strong customer base. It also boasts a solid reputation for delivering quality service. This aligns with our mission to offer top-rated hosting solutions across Africa."

This acquisition is a significant step towards HostAfrica's goals to solidify its position as a top web hosting provider across Africa. By integrating Naijawebhost's operations into its network, HostAfrica aims to enhance service offerings. This acquisition will strengthen HostAfrica's Nigerian market presence and fuel continued growth.

Dennis Zaman, CEO of Naijawebhost, emphasised the mutual benefits of the acquisition. He remarked, "Joining forces with HostAfrica represents an exciting chapter for Naijawebhost. Our customers will experience HostAfrica's extensive resources and exceptional service."

Acquiring Naijawebhost is a strategic move. It underscores HostAfrica's commitment to expanding our footprint in key African markets. Nigeria, with its large and dynamic economy, presents immense growth opportunities. It sets the stage for rapid growth and innovation in Nigeria’s hosting sector. Naijawebhost will enjoy HostAfrica’s knowledge, connections, and business systems. This will help them maintain high-quality hosting services without interruptions.

HostAfrica's recent growth is an opportunity to serve the expanding online market. It is setting a new benchmark for what hosting can be in Nigeria. Committed to excellent service and technology, HostAfrica is changing the African hosting experience.

About HostAfrica

Founded in 2008 by Michael Osterloh and experienced hosting entrepreneurs, HostAfrica has rapidly become a pivotal force in Africa's digital landscape. Dedicated to empowering businesses within Africa's burgeoning economy, the company provides a broad spectrum of online solutions, including websites, e-commerce platforms, and VPS services. With operations expanding to Nigeria in 2021 (www.domainking.ng) and Kenya in 2022, HostAfrica has solidified its presence across the continent.

Renowned for its exceptional customer support, HostAfrica has garnered top customer reviews, boasting a 4.9 out of 5 rating on the respected customer review platform HelloPeter. This high level of support is vital for customers new to the online business arena. HostAfrica distinguishes itself by offering personalised support and industry-leading response times, ensuring that all clients, regardless of their experience level, are well-supported in their digital endeavours.