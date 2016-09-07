HostAfrica Milestone Acquisition: Web4Africa

In a bold move boosting its African presence, HostAfrica acquires Web4Africa. The new acquisition is a leading pan-African web host with a strong presence in Nigeria and Ghana. This makes HostAfrica's third strategic acquisition this year. Web4Africa is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web host, incorporated in three countries. This strategic move reinforces HostAfrica's commitment to expansion across the African continent.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa boasts a wide range of domain and hosting services. It owns four state-of-the-art data centres in Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. The data centres are a vital instrument, serving thousands of customers across Africa. Web4Africa's robust infrastructure and market presence will reinforce HostAfrica's service capabilities.

The acquisition brings a large client base. With 70% of its customers in Nigeria, Web4Africa will strengthen HostAfrica's presence. Additionally, its operations in Ghana and accredited ICANN status will enhance HostAfrica's offerings. It is a great addition to harness more African regional TLDs. It will also improve services in regions where HostAfrica has seen slower progress.

Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica conveyed his warm welcome to Web4Africa. "We'd like to congratulate Oluniyi for choosing HostAfrica and seeing the acquisition through. His hard work and dedication are evident in the business he has built. We look forward to integrating the talented team from Web4Africa into our operations. This acquisition solidifies our position as a top hosting service provider in Africa."

Oluniyi Ajao, techpreneur and the MD- Web4Africa emphasised the mutual benefits of the acquisition. He remarked, “I'm very passionate about the future of our continent, Africa. I strive to contribute to developing the industries I am a part of. This acquisition by HostAfrica is a significant step forward. I look forward to the exciting growth opportunities it brings for our clients. It also represents a significant advancement for the broader African hosting market."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone, accentuating HostAfrica's footprint expansion commitment. Web4Africa's existing data centre infrastructure and client base will enhance HostAfrica's market position. It is a key business drive for Nigeria and Ghana, boosting West Africa's market position. The acquisition will also give HostAfrica, ICANN accreditation, aligning with its strategic goals. HostAfrica is on a rapid expansion as it services and boosts the African web hosting market.

HostAfrica already operates two data centres in Johannesburg, South Africa including one ISO-compliant facility. It enables HostAfrica to provide top-tier hosting solutions; enhanced performance, reliability, and security.

Web4Africa clients will continue to receive the same exceptional service. They will also gain HostAfrica's expertise and a wider range of products and services. HostAfrica commits to ensuring a smooth transition and migration ensuring uninterrupted service. Dedicated support engineers are ready to resolve any issues that may arise.



