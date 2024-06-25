Infobip partners with Bob Group for first RCS implementation in SA

Infobip, a global cloud communications company, partnered with Bob Group, a South African e-commerce platform, to implement Rich Communication Services (RCS) for the first time in the country. This strategic move aimed to enhance customer communication and streamline operations for Bob Group's Ship Logic platform, a shipping software solution facilitating order management and carrier selection for customers.

Andrew Egan, Africa regional sales director at Infobip, with Stephan Naudé, operations manager at Ship Logic. As Infobip’s first RCS client in South Africa, Ship Logic is entering a new chapter in its technology journey.

Ship Logic was seeking a cost-effective and scalable communication solution to elevate customer service and boost efficiency.

Infobip's RCS messaging integration aligned with Bob Group's digital transformation goals. It also presented a more secure alternative to conventional SMS and email channels.

RCS is a communication protocol – first developed and brought to market by GSMA in 2008 before being championed by Google – that empowers businesses to send richer, more interactive messages to customers compared to traditional SMS.

These messages can carry images, videos, carousels, and other interactive elements, along with notifications, alerts, and various other message types.

The mechanics of RCS business messaging involve a messaging agent that communicates with users, triggered by external events like order placements or package shipments. Upon triggering, the agent dispatches a message to the user's device, initiating a conversation.

RCS enhances customer communications

In Bob Group's case, Infobip's implementation of RCS business messaging significantly enhanced customer communication and operational efficiency for the Ship Logic platform.

“The power of our RCS solution made it an obvious choice for Bob Group, offering an enhanced end-user experience without compromising cost-effectiveness,” says Andrew Egan, Africa regional sales director at Infobip about the strategic advantage.

“With our implementation framework already in place, collaboration ensured a seamless transition.”

By integrating RCS, Bob Group can now furnish customers with more informative and engaging messages regarding their orders, including delivery notifications and real-time tracking information.

This has not only elevated the customer experience but also simplified the order tracking process.

Integrating RCS also resulted in substantial cost reductions for Ship Logic compared to SMS.

Additionally, the enriched content capabilities of RCS significantly improved the user experience, harmonising with Bob Group's overarching digital transformation strategy.

Technology growth plan

“The future for Bob Group is to incorporate all of our services with RCS through Infobip and use the full spectrum of their services,” explains Stephan Naudé, operations manager at Ship Logic.

“That is part of our growth plan, and Infobip will be part of our technology journey.”

Embracing RCS has enabled Bob Group to offer customers a more authentic and secure communication channel, bolstering brand authenticity for couriers and ensuring the security of parcel deliveries.

This collaboration between Infobip and Bob Group sets a precedent for future technological advancements within the South African e-commerce landscape.

As Bob Group continues to expand and innovate, the integration of RCS across its entire service portfolio is poised to drive growth and elevate customer satisfaction.