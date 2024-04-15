Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HelmPrimedia OutdoorOFM RadioStyle IDDaily MaverickOnPoint PREast Coast RadioLevergyBusiness and Arts South AfricaAlgoa FMIncubetaIMC ConferenceDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Helm, DStv, and Capitec clinch 2024 Smarties Awards

    Issued by Helm
    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    Mobile Marketing Association recognises collaboration between Helm and two of Africa’s biggest names
    Helm, DStv, and Capitec clinch 2024 Smarties Awards

    The Mobile Marketing Association announced the winners of the 2024 Smarties Awards at a gala event on Thursday 11 April, rewarding customer experience company Helm for its collaborative work with DStv and Capitec, which collectively took home a total of four Smarties.

    These are the first awards won by Capitec and Helm as a partnership, with the accolades honouring the transformative impact of MoneyUp Chat by Capitec, a financial education platform designed to benefit not only Capitec clients but also the wider South African community. Spearheaded by the innovative MoneyUp Chat Intelligent Assistant, the solution included the highly successful "Slam the Scam" campaign, which was launched during Fraud Awareness Week and also took home a silver award in the Social Messaging category.

    Daniela Thom, head of client success at Helm, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "We’re thrilled to finally see our ongoing collaboration with Capitec recognised for its creative excellence and impact. This project is particularly meaningful to us, and we’re so glad that MoneyUp Chat is now a part of our proud history at the Smarties.”

    This year’s awards have acknowledged the business impact of Helm-built intelligent assistants, and the role they’ve played in helping some of Africa’s biggest brands reach their audiences through the power of AI. Not only have they been recognised in the Social Messaging, Chat App, and Text Messaging categories, but they make the case for ‘chatbots’ as a Personalisation and Lead Generation tool.

    Following a Customer Experience gold at last year’s MMA Smarties, DStv Assist secured more success in 2024 – this time in the Lead Generation and Personalisation categories. DStv’s most popular self-service tool was transformed into a sales machine, which has emerged as their top lead generator, having already revolutionised the self-service experience for over 11.2 million customers since its inception in 2019.

    Helm accolades at this year’s Smarties:

    • Social messaging / chat apps / text messaging – Slam the Scam (MoneyUp Chat by Capitec) – Silver
    • Customer journey marketing – MoneyUp Chat by Capitec – Bronze
    • Personalisation – DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant – Bronze
    • Lead generation – DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant – Bronze

    MoneyUp Chat's entry into the Smarties arena emphasised its unique approach to fostering financial literacy through interactive conversations. With over 147,000 participants engaging in meaningful dialogue, the platform witnessed remarkable success, with 93% of users initiating one or more chapters to enhance their financial well-being.

    Meanwhile, DStv Assist, powered by Helm Engine, showcased its prowess in leveraging AI to streamline customer interactions. Having handled over 1.6 billion messages, the platform seamlessly resolves queries and completes self-service tasks, contributing to DStv's sales growth and customer satisfaction.

    The Smarties Awards is the first South African marketing industry awards programme to be ranked in the Warc 100 and Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry (RECMA) organisations. This means that all Smarties Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will now be added to Warc 100’s ranking of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for media as well as RECMA’s global scoring for agencies.

    Helm’s awards underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing and customer experience.

    Read more: Mobile Marketing Association, DStv, Capitec
    NextOptions
    Helm
    20 years of helping Africa's biggest brands turn complex customer realities into simple experiences they can't live without. (Formerly Praekelt Consulting)

    Related

    Source:
    Bank fees are still a primary driver for LSM 4 – 7 when selecting a banking provider
    8 Apr 2024
    Francois Viviers is group head of marketing and communications. Source: Supplied.
    Capitec Bank's journey to becoming one of the world's strongest banking brands
     4 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. Retroviral and Panther Punch Productions spoof campaign for DStv's Chasing the Sun 2 went viral, hitting one million views in the first 24 hours
    DStv Chasing the Sun 2 spoof campaign, #SACMAD, that urges men to be "stronger teargether" goes viral
     25 Mar 2024
    M-Net's White Lies: A thrilling exploration of wealth, privilege and murder
    M-Net's White Lies: A thrilling exploration of wealth, privilege and murder
     11 Mar 2024
    FNB is one of the most valuable banking brands. Source: FNB.
    4 African banks including FNB and Capitec are world's strongest banking brands
    6 Mar 2024
    Beyond the music: Galaxy KDay promises loads of off-stage excitement
    Primedia BroadcastingBeyond the music: Galaxy KDay promises loads of off-stage excitement
    Source: © DStv Gauteng Multichoice’s annual DStv price increases have been announced to consumers and range from just over three percent to almost seven percent
    MultiChoice's annual DStv price increases no April Fools' joke
     20 Feb 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
     20 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz