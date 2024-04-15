Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HelmPrimedia OutdoorOFM RadioStyle IDDaily MaverickOnPoint PREast Coast RadioLevergyBusiness and Arts South AfricaAlgoa FMIncubetaIMC ConferenceDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    The Southern African market research industry gathers once again for the annual SAMRA Conference

    Issued by Zukhanye Creative Consulting
    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    After a five-year break prompted by the pandemic, the Annual SAMRA Conference is back in action! This year's theme, #PeoplePlanetProfit, highlights that what we do today, influences tomorrow.
    The Southern African market research industry gathers once again for the annual SAMRA Conference

    The theme for this year encapsulates the essence of our collective mission as market researchers: to take accountability for our actions in creating and sustaining a practice that is innovative while also maintaining a sustainable future for all.

    For years, the Annual SAMRA conference has stood as a pivotal event in the market research industry, serving as a historical platform for research professionals to showcase methodologies. It's been the very crucible where paradigms shifted and new methodologies unveiled. This year promises to uphold this tradition, offering us a unique opportunity to witness and learn, particularly regarding the profound shifts in the market research industry's practices since the onset of the pandemic.

    This year's line-up of speakers and papers presents a unique blend, harmonising traditional perspectives with futuristic visions. With a delicate equilibrium in mind, this balance is poised to navigate the evolving landscape of digitalisation, innovation, and foundational principles in market research, all while prioritising the human element. In addition to these speakers, industry experts will host insightful workshops and presentations.

    Mark your calendars for this much-anticipated conference, scheduled for 22 and 23 May 2024. Set against the breath-taking backdrop of the Thaba Eco Hotel, nestled within the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve just outside Johannesburg, this venue offers an unparalleled experience of sustainability. Immerse yourself in the beauty of a natural landscape while enjoying eco-friendly accommodations. With limited space available, secure your spot before registrations close on 10 May 2024.

    For more information and online registrations visit the SAMRA website: https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/.

    Read more: market research, SAMRA conference
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © 123rf The privacy-focused changes that data marketing is in the midst of represent an opportunity to take a different approach and find new ways of doing things says Daniele Joubert, Uber’s head of growth and consumer operations in SSA
    The end of third-party cookies: How marketers can adapt and thrive
     20 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
    #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
     19 Jan 2024
    Source: © UnSplash Ronelle Bester, Red Ribbon Communications, gives 4 steps to enhance your B2B content marketing strategy
    4 steps to enhance your B2B content marketing strategy
     11 Aug 2023
    Mystery shopping results now delivered in 24-48 hours by BMi Research
    BMi ResearchMystery shopping results now delivered in 24-48 hours by BMi Research
    #Exclusive: Greg Potterton talks Nude beginnings - the launch of an ethnographic, market research agency
    #Exclusive: Greg Potterton talks Nude beginnings - the launch of an ethnographic, market research agency
     19 Jul 2021
    Which will cost more - research or no research?
    Which will cost more - research or no research?
     19 Jan 2021
    Discover 4 ways to market healthcare brands in a Covid-19 world
    CingulateDiscover 4 ways to market healthcare brands in a Covid-19 world
    Advertising with authentic empathy during Covid-19
    KantarAdvertising with authentic empathy during Covid-19
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz