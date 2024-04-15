The Southern African market research industry gathers once again for the annual SAMRA Conference

After a five-year break prompted by the pandemic, the Annual SAMRA Conference is back in action! This year's theme, #PeoplePlanetProfit, highlights that what we do today, influences tomorrow.

The theme for this year encapsulates the essence of our collective mission as market researchers: to take accountability for our actions in creating and sustaining a practice that is innovative while also maintaining a sustainable future for all.

For years, the Annual SAMRA conference has stood as a pivotal event in the market research industry, serving as a historical platform for research professionals to showcase methodologies. It's been the very crucible where paradigms shifted and new methodologies unveiled. This year promises to uphold this tradition, offering us a unique opportunity to witness and learn, particularly regarding the profound shifts in the market research industry's practices since the onset of the pandemic.

This year's line-up of speakers and papers presents a unique blend, harmonising traditional perspectives with futuristic visions. With a delicate equilibrium in mind, this balance is poised to navigate the evolving landscape of digitalisation, innovation, and foundational principles in market research, all while prioritising the human element. In addition to these speakers, industry experts will host insightful workshops and presentations.

Mark your calendars for this much-anticipated conference, scheduled for 22 and 23 May 2024. Set against the breath-taking backdrop of the Thaba Eco Hotel, nestled within the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve just outside Johannesburg, this venue offers an unparalleled experience of sustainability. Immerse yourself in the beauty of a natural landscape while enjoying eco-friendly accommodations. With limited space available, secure your spot before registrations close on 10 May 2024.

For more information and online registrations visit the SAMRA website: https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/.



