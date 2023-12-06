Google brings advanced AI model Gemini to Bard in South Africa

Google has announced the global expansion of its conversational AI model, Bard, in South Africa. Bard comes to our shores powered by the advanced AI model Gemini Pro and is now accessible in over 40 languages across more than 230 countries and territories.

Gemini Pro now powers Google Bard

The chatbot also now boasts a ‘double-check’ feature, enabling users to cross-verify Bard’s responses with web-based information by clicking the “G” icon in Bard.

The big news, however, is the ability to generate images from text descriptions using the Imagen 2 model, a feature available at no cost in English in most countries.

To ensure authenticity, Bard uses SynthID to watermark the generated images and refrains from generating images of named individuals, lest it incur the wrath of the US lawmakers who are now clamping down on Taylor Swift AI images.

Google was careful to bring these features in line with its AI Principles, stating that image generation was designed with responsibility in mind.

Watermarked images

Bard uses SynthID to embed digitally identifiable watermarks into the pixels of generated images, ensuring a clear distinction between visuals created with Bard and original human artwork.

Bard can now generate images

The search giant has also invested heavily in technical guardrails and safety of training data to limit violent, offensive, or sexually explicit content.

There is an ongoing commitment to improving the safety and privacy protections of the AI models used by Bard

Google is hoping that these updates make Bard an even more helpful and globally accessible AI engine to take the fight to OpenAI and the ChatGPT-powered Microsoft Copilot.

The new update improves its language features to the point where Google can offer it alongside Search with generative AI – which was most likely used as its training model.