Global Startup Awards Africa 2024: Call for entries now open

The Global Startup Awards Africa is calling on African innovators, startups and ecosystem enablers dedicated to solving critical global challenges to enter its 2024 edition. This year Ethiopia is the host nation for the African finale in October.

The 2024 categories include GreenTech, HealthTech, Mobility and Logistics, AgriTech, FinTech and Women in Tech. This year sees the introduction of the Youth Startup category for founders under the age of 26, with Africa being the youngest continent globally, boasting 60% of its population under 25 years old.

Each category has general and specific criteria that must be met for applicants to advance through the competition framework. Applicants are encouraged to review the category requirements.

The competition unfolds in four pivotal phases and winners will embark on a journey through national and regional levels before converging at the GSA Africa Summit in Addis Ababa, enjoying a week-long festival and awards dinner. The summit offers a platform for innovators to connect, celebrate, and propel Africa's most innovative minds forward along with ambassadors, international investors, corporate leaders, and key government stakeholders.

Moreover, winners gain exclusive access to the GSA Alumni Network, offering invaluable networking opportunities, mentorship, and connections with regional and global stakeholders.

“GSA Africa is more than a competition; it champions the spirit of African entrepreneurship providing global visibility and potential investment opportunities through the GIIG Africa Fund,” commented Jo Griffiths, co-founder of GIIG. “Last year's remarkable participation of 8200+ entries from all 54 AU member states was a remarkable achievement and we look forward to seeing what 2024 holds.”

Kim Balle, co-founder of GSA Global, emphasised, "In addition to investment, networking, and mentorship opportunities, startup winners will be invited to the Global Grand Finale, engaging with potential partners from global innovation ecosystems."

Applications for the 2024 GSA Africa close on 5 May, with only finalised applications eligible to progress to the next round.

Representing 23 African countries, the 16 GSA 2023 African winners, will this year participate in the global round. Here, they will compete on an international stage at the Global Startup Awards, gaining further recognition and support.

For more information and to apply, visit www.globalstartupawardsafrica.com. The GIIG Africa fund is open to qualified investors, for information contact acirfa.giig@oj.