GeorgeCollapse investigation report now with SAPS

Premier Alan Winde officially handed over the structural engineering findings from the independent investigation into the 6 May 2024 George building collapse to Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile and Captain Johan de Lange of the South African Police Service (SAPS) last week.

The building, which was under construction at the time of its collapse, resulted in the tragic death of 34 people and caused serious injuries to many others.

A multi-stakeholder disaster operation successfully rescued 28 individuals alive from the site.

Recognising the significant impact on human lives and livelihoods, the Western Cape Government (WCG) promptly commissioned an independent structural engineering firm to investigate the collapse site while the rescue operation was ongoing.

The final report, peer-reviewed to ensure its integrity, has now been handed over to SAPS.

Several investigations

This investigation is one of several launched, with SAPS leading the probe into the incident.

The report's technical findings are expected to significantly assist the SAPS investigation, which will consider both the independent report and other evidence to determine if charges should be brought.

Given the severity of the incident and the loss of 34 lives, criminal proceedings may ensue.

To avoid compromising the SAPS investigation and potential legal proceedings, the findings of the independent probe will not be made public at this time.

Winde thankful for ‘tireless work’

Premier Winde expressed his gratitude to the government staff and partners who worked tirelessly on the rescue operation and the investigation.

He mentioned the importance of holding those responsible accountable and assured that the Western Cape Government will closely monitor the case.

"I will never forget being there when our teams recovered Gabriel Guambe alive from the site over 100 hours after its collapse,” said Winde.

“It is for him, for Delvin Safers, for their peers and friends who made it out alive, and for those who succumbed, and the families of the victims, that justice must be delivered.”