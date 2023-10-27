From new music to a new season for Nadine Blom

One of Bloemfontein's most beautiful roses will soon be back in her native city and will be heard on the airwaves as part of the OFM team.

Nadine Blom

Nadine Blom, well-known singer, motivational speaker, and the founder of the Supercool for Jesus brand, moves in behind the mic on The Sound of Your Life on 1 April 2024. She will be part of the breakfast programme, Good Morning Breakfast, every weekday morning from 6am to 9am, as well as the Nuut In Afrikaans, every Sunday evening from 7pm to 8pm.

Blom has already honed her career as an announcer at BOK Radio in Cape Town and recently presented the weekday morning programme from 11am to 1pm.

Last year, she also released a new hit, ‘Nuwe Liefde’, which received a lot of popularity and praise, while also celebrating two decades in the music industry.

“The stars aligned when Nadine agreed to join the OFM family. With the Good Morning Breakfast show now made up of Potgieter, Margaret Whitfield, John Walland and Nadine Blom – what a powerful ensemble! We look forward to her strong presence when stirring up a strong pot of coffee first thing in the morning with the breakfast team,” says OFM programme manager, Tim Thabethe.

"I'm looking forward to being back in my hometown and getting to know the region's people at OFM's outdoor broadcasts and activities. I also really look forward to being part of everyone's lives every morning," says Blom.

Blom completed her Masters in International Law at the University of Johannesburg and is a keen campaigner for human rights. She regularly delivers nationwide speeches on cyber security and the dangers of social media.

She has won two SAMA Awards (South African Music Awards), a Ghoema Award, Bokkie Award, three Afri-Indie Awards and a Flam Award for her contribution to the South African music industry, and achieved gold status with several releases.

During 2003, Blom debuted at the KKNK with her mature debut production and CD "Veer". Duets are one of Nadine's passions and over the years she has shared the stage with voices such as Andre Schwartz, Jannie Moolman, Rina Hugo, the Afro Tenors and Sibongile Ngoma. During 2008, Blom identified a need for "African Tween pop music" for children and released a DVD and CD titled Supercool in 2009.

Her single, ‘Nuwe Liefde’ (written by Hunter Kennedy, Janie Bay and herself) heralds her 20-year celebration in the music business. ‘Nuwe Liefde’ was launched in October 2023, and she is touring South Africa to celebrate her 20 years in music with her fans.

