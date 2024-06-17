Industries

    #Cannes2024: First Silver and Bronze Lions announced

    17 Jun 2024
    17 Jun 2024
    The first Silver and Bronze Lions have been announced at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Gold winners will be announced this evening, 17 June.
    The first Silver and Bronze Lions have been announced at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Gold winners will be announced this evening, 17 June.
    Source: © Adworld Ireland Adworld Ireland The first Silver and Bronze Lions have been announced at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Gold winners will be announced this evening, 17 June

    The categories announced are Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor and Print & Publishing as well as Health: Health & Wellness and Pharma.

    Source: © ESG News Cannes Lions has released its next shortlists, with a second entry shortlisted for The Vluit Project by Promise Agency
    #Cannes2024: Promise Agency gets second entry shortlisted

      3 hours

    Classic: Audio & Radio Lions

    View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.

    Classic: Outdoor

    View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.

    Classic: Print & Publishing

    View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.

    Health: Health & Wellness

    View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.

    Health: Pharma

    View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, Outdoor Lions, creativity, Cannes Lions, Pharma Lions, health lions, #Cannes2024
    Next
    Let's do Biz