Advertise your job ad
Trending
Show more
#Cannes2024: First Silver and Bronze Lions announced
The first Silver and Bronze Lions have been announced at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Gold winners will be announced this evening, 17 June.
Source: © Adworld Ireland Adworld Ireland The first Silver and Bronze Lions have been announced at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Gold winners will be announced this evening, 17 June
The categories announced are Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor and Print & Publishing as well as Health: Health & Wellness and Pharma.
Classic: Audio & Radio Lions
View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.
Classic: Outdoor
View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.
Classic: Print & Publishing
View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.
Health: Health & Wellness
View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.
Health: Pharma
View all the Silver and Bronze Lions winners here.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram