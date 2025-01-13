ICT Trends
    #BizTrends2025: Finding cybersecurity's place in the world

    By Gerhard Swart
    13 Jan 2025
    We've become accustomed to passwords, fingerprint readers, and antivirus software. We use one-time pins to authenticate transactions and activate VPN software to stay safe on public networks. We are well aware of threats like identity theft, ransomware, and phishing emails fuelling a cybercrime scourge that has cost the world just shy of $10trn in 2024.
    Gerhard Swart is chief technology officer at Performanta
    Yet, cybersecurity remains marginalised as a technology topic.

    This is starting to change, and there are three trends showing that we are moving towards making cybersecurity more of a social and business cause.

    Risk, not response, will lead security

    Cyber threats continue to dominate risk registers and publications such as the Allianz Risk Barometer report and IRMSA's Risk Report 2024. Companies and their leaders are very aware of and even proactive about cyber threats.

    However, there is an increasingly costly arms race between cybercrime and cybersecurity, made worse by a tendency to focus on buying and deploying security solutions in response to every security problem.

    But this is a zero-sum game where the customer eventually loses due to cost or complexity.

    Instead, experts are advocating risk as the departure point, determining the most mission-critical assets in an organisation, then building security to focus on those and spreading from there.

    Analyst firm Gartner has coined this as continuous threat exposure management (CTEM).

    While this approach seems obvious, it is a radical departure from how cybersecurity tactics and sales models operate.

    But it works very well, and we'll see more support for risk-prioritised cybersecurity in 2025.

    AI will amplify data governance issues

    After many years as a technical or fringe business practice, artificial intelligence (AI) has become the focus of most business leaders (whether they understand it or not).

    Data quickly became synonymous with AI, which needs that information to function.

    This marriage has amplified data problems. Companies could skirt the data issue.

    As long as they adhered to regulations and felt satisfied with their usable data, they didn't bother too much with managing, cleaning, and securing most of their data.

    But AI has tipped that cart over.

    For example, data leakage used to be about disgruntled employees stealing customer lists or someone irresponsibly sending financial statements via a private email address.

    Now, companies worry that someone will feed their year-end spreadsheet into ChatGPT.

    The catch is that the person does this to improve productivity - they want to do a better job faster - and who would discourage that?

    Better data management and integration are rising from technology black sheep to top executive priorities, a trend highlighted by numerous surveys, including the MIT Technology Review.

    This trend is inseparable from data governance and security.

    During 2025, businesses will increasingly prioritise data security and governance as a competitive strategy, rather than just a compliance exercise.

    Deepfakes will make users more sceptical and aware

    AI's impact won't only concentrate on data. I believe it will affect user behaviours and attitudes as well. Humans are the weakest link in security and information.

    Our prejudices and distractions make it easier for criminals to goad us into harmful actions.

    The classic example is to click on a dangerous link in a phishing email or to fall for a romance scam on social media.

    Until recently, we trusted our critical thinking, regardless of its accuracy.

    We assume we're above average when it comes to judging threats and opportunities, and we quickly believe that the bad things that happen to others won't happen to us.

    This attitude has been a gift to cybercriminals, leading to over 91% of all cyberattacks starting with a phishing email. Training people to become security aware is crucial, but it's not enough.

    People don't make these mistakes because they are stupid. It's much more complicated than that.

    People make these mistakes because they are overconfident in their ability to spot a scam or an attack.

    My personal view is that generative AI - specifically deepfake content - will affect that dramatically. AI-generated content means we can no longer trust what we see or hear.

    There are early signs of this growing scepticism, such as a majority of people feeling conscious concern about deepfakes.

    During 2025 and beyond, I anticipate we'll see this concern grow, and perhaps we can weaponise it against the scourges of fake news and cybercrime.

    About Gerhard Swart

    Gerhard Swart is chief technology officer at Performanta Performanta was founded in 2010 and has over 150 staff worldwide, including former CIOs/CISOs from large enterprises. It has a global footprint with a team of 80 analysts working in two SOCs, helping to secure customers across 50 countries, from offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, South Africa and the USA.

