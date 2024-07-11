Finalists selected for inaugural Bio Centrifuge Africa competition

The competition was launched this year to highlight South African talent in the expanding biotech sector and serve as a bridge between the country and the USA's BioHealth Capital Region (BHCR). This groundbreaking event promises to propel visionary health-focused innovators and biomedicine students onto the global stage.

South Africa, through the Western Cape’s biotech hub, has forged a partnership with the BioHealth Capital Region in the US. As part of this collaboration, the winner of Bio Centrifuge Africa will have the opportunity to compete at the prestigious Crab Trap competition, scheduled for September 18, 2024, in Rockville, Maryland.

Five finalists from the Industry Category and five finalists from the Student Category have been invited to pitch their ideas to the panel of judges. The Bio Centrifuge Africa competition was open to all South African innovators in the health sector to showcase their transformative solutions that address issues in the biomedical field.

Eduvos, in its commitment to empowering and enabling the next generation of scientists, bioentrepreneurs, and innovators of the future, is hosting the Student Category of the competition. This category invited all public and private higher education students across South Africa at third year and postgraduate levels.

"Providing students, particularly South African students, with the opportunity to showcase their talents at competitions like Bio Centrifuge Africa is paramount to the advancement of the biosciences.” says Dr Siva Danaviah, head of Eduvos’s Applied Science Faculty. “It is our hope to empower these aspiring bioscience entrepreneurs to go out and make a tangible difference in the world. By giving them a platform to present their innovations, we aim to recognise their potential and inspire them to contribute to the global scientific community, driving progress and positive change."

The event will conclude with a cocktail hour with opportunities to network and connect with thought leaders and industry experts.

Judges for the competition are:

Richard A Bendis from BioHealth Innovation



Andre Malan from Fairtree



Gisèle Wertheim-Aymés from Longevity



Dheepak Maharajh from UvuBio



Dr Siva Danaviah from Eduvos

“We are thrilled that we can help showcase South Africa’s biotech talent on the global stage,” says Johann de Bruyn, CEO of TASK. “Through this competition, we want to spotlight and empower South African biotech entrepreneurs and biotech students, which is crucial for the future of Africa's development. By nurturing and showcasing their innovative talents, we are investing in the health sector and the continent's socio-economic growth. These emerging scientists and bio-entrepreneurs hold the potential to drive transformative change, positioning Africa as a global leader in biotechnology."

The South Africa Bio Centrifuge Africa competition prize package for the winner in each category includes:

A 3-day trip to the BioHealth Crab Trap competition in Maryland, USA in September 2024 (the industry category winner to compete in the Crab Trap competition against international entrants; the student category winner to attend the event).



All travel expenses will be paid including return flights, visas and accommodation.



3-6 months complimentary access to UVUBio labs



Inclusion into the UVUBio incubation programme

The Crab Trap competition prize package for the winner in each category includes:

A cash prize of $10,000 courtesy of Greenberg Traurig



A one-year residency at JLABS @ Washington DC., for a company chosen by JLABS.



Access to $10,000 worth of Preclinical CRO services provided by Noble Life Sciences.

"The Western Cape has a robust biotech sector, renowned for its strength, capacity, and cutting-edge capabilities. The achievement of having five industry category finalists from this region demonstrates its entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation. Our innovations are strategically designed to tackle global challenges,” says Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro. She adds that this recognition not only highlights the region's potential but also enhances its appeal as a prime investment hub for biotech industry stakeholders.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to providing its students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

About Task

Task Applied Science is an international clinical research site network, focused on bringing more innovative solutions to the communities in South Africa. This competition provides the perfect platform to showcase the level and quality of research in South Africa.

About Wesgro

As the official Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Wesgro assists investors and businesses looking to branch out into the province. Wesgro offers expertise and assistance to those looking to invest, trade or travel, in Cape Town and the Western Cape. In collaboration with partners, Wesgro aims to drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and create jobs.

About UVU Africa

UVU Africa is a Non-Profit Company with a mission to build future-fit, inclusive societies through technology and innovation. Established by UVU Africa in 2019, UVU Bio is a specialised biotech incubator that provides African entrepreneurs with a platform where science, business and investment can come together. At UVU Bio, we will help to produce industries of the future in South Africa and Africa, by creating a bridge between research and commercialisation of ideas based on the application of technology to broad biological sciences.